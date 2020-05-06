News updates from Hindustan Times: Mizoram claims it is free from Covid-19 and all the latest news

With lone patient testing negative, Mizoram claims ‘Covid-19 free’ status

Mizoram has announced that it is free of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the north-eastern state's lone patient has recovered. The patient, a 50-year-old pastor who had visited the Netherlands, tested Covid-19 positive on March 24.

Survey reveals over 50% urban Indians maintain social distancing even at home, sleep and eat separately

As the number of coronavirus cases in India near the 50,000 mark, a survey has found that nearly 90% of Indians have taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously and have strictly adhered to the social distancing norms.

Chargesheet filed against foreign jamaatis, AU prof

Shahganj police have filed the chargesheet against 18 persons including seven foreign 'jamaatis' and a professor of Allahabad University (AU), who was also named in the FIR lodged against them under Epidemic Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

24 cases in two days: Veggies come at a premium as Meerut mandi closed for 3 days

Two dozen Covid 19 cases inside the vegetable mandi in the past two days have thrown a scare among traders as well as buyers.

Singapore court jails Indian-origin man for abusing police

An Indian-origin man in Singapore was on Wednesday sentenced to seven months in prison for verbally abusing police and safe-distancing enforcement officers who were urging compliance with the Covid-19 measures.

Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here

India's Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu released a statement today responding to the claims of French hacker Robert Baptiste of a privacy issue in the app.

Twilight fans, rejoice! Edward Cullen’s perspective is going to be out soon in Midnight Sun

Stephenie Meyer's long-awaited prequel to her hugely successful human-vampire love story series, Twilight is releasing on August 4, the author announced on her website (www.stepheniemeyer.com).

Brighten up your day with this goofy pup trying to protect its home

When one reads the sign 'Beware of the dog' they generally picturise a stern looking Doberman or a German shepherd guarding the gates. In this case, a rather silly looking guard is there to greet you at the gate of this house.

