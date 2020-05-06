Brighten up your day with this goofy pup trying to protect its home

it-s-viral

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:17 IST

When one reads the sign ‘Beware of the dog’ they generally picturise a stern looking Doberman or a German shepherd guarding the gates. In this case, a rather silly looking guard is there to greet you at the gate of this house. Posted on Reddit under the subreddit ‘Animals being derps’, we bring you this precious picture to cure your mid-week blues.

The picture shows a gate with the sign Beware of dog written in Thai. Behind the gate two dogs can be seen. But that’s not all. On the left corner one can spot a rather silly looking floofball trying its best to squeeze out from the gate. The sheer enthusiasm of the derpy pup is making netizens gush.

Check out the adorable photo:

Shared on May 5, the picture has garnered over 41,700 upvotes and tons of amused comments from netizens.

One Redditor painted a picture involving parents which many may relate to. “The dog looking down is the dad going ‘that ain’t my boy’ and the mom going ‘that’s it love see the bad man off’”, reads the comment.

“’Yeah fear meeee’ while the dog in the back is ‘I’ve never met this one in my life’”, says another.

“Is it even legal to own beasts like this?” asks another jokingly. “I love him! He’s like pet me now,” comments a Redditor.

Well, we don’t know what the silly pup wants but maybe we should pay heed to the Beware of the Dog sign, because this little one is enough to kill you with its cuteness.

What do you think of this ‘ferocious’ doggo?

