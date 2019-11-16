e-paper
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena hit out at leaders like Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis and others after they criticised it for cobbling an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress.
In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena hit out at leaders like Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis and others after they criticised it for cobbling an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress.(Shashi S Kashyap/ HT File PHOTO)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP

The Shiv Sena has continued with its scathing attack on the BJP after several of its leaders made remarks against its efforts to form a government in Maharashtra and accused its former ally of “horse-trading under the guise of President’s Rule”. Read more

Govt should have paid as much attention to pollution as it did to Article 370: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the government over the pollution crisis in Delhi, saying the Centre should have paid as much attention to poor air quality as it did in dealing with Article 370. Read more

Imran Khan says ‘no grudge’ against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he holds no grudge against Nawaz Sharif and that the ailing former premier’s health is more important than politics. Read more

Virat Kohli creates history after hosts inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh

Skipper Virat Kohli created captaincy history after India thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Read more

Shobhaa De gives update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health: ‘By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine’

After asking Twitter about Lata Mangeshkar’s health,author Shobha De confirmed Saturday afternoon that the legendary Bollywood singer is fine. Lata has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Read more

Dog stuck in 40-foot-deep tank for 7 days rescued in Pune. Watch

A dog was recently rescued from a 40-foot-deep tank and the incident was captured on camera. It was eventually shared on Twitter by the NGO who rescued the stray and there’s a chance that the rescue video will warm up your heart. Read more

Apple warns of risks from German law to open up Apple Pay

Apple said on Friday moves in Germany to force it to open up its Apple Pay mobile payments system to rivals could hurt data protection and the security of financial information. Read more

India News