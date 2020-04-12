News updates from Hindustan Times: May this Easter give us strength to overcome Covid-19, says PM Modi and all the latest news

‘May this Easter give us added strength to overcome Covid-19’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the country on Easter, hoping the occasion “gives us strength to overcome coronavirus disease Covid-19”.

One in every 25 Covid-19 patients in Delhi is a health care worker

One in every 25 people with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi is a health care worker, with at least 42 doctors, nurses or hospital staff infected, according to data from the state health department — a statistic that once again highlights the risks faced by front-line responders and concerns over adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me

In the fight against the contagious Covid-19, public servants have been working round the clock, sometimes even breaking the clock, to keep the wheels of the government moving. Delhi resident Ranjita Vimal, an Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) is one such individual. Every day the 40-year-old turns down her teenaged sons’ plea asking her not to go to work.

Communication is key in this war against the virus | Opinion

Communication with family and friends alleviates loneliness for those alone in isolation, and for those with some company, it relieves the strain of living in close proximity day after day. This strain must be partially responsible for the rise in domestic violence that the British police have been reporting since the lockdown started. Communication strengthens our mutual resolve to fight the virus, writes Mark Tully.

CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparations

Chennai Super Kings’ physio Tommy Simsek has revealed that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ‘determined’ to seal a spot in India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Bamfaad review: Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey’s romance implodes

In his directorial debut, Bamfaad, Ranjan Chandel manages to capture the old-world charm of Allahabad - not Prayagraj, but Ilahabad -- as the locals would say. It is the perfect setting for dramatic young love, but Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey’s romance is not quite the explosive and heady passion that it promises to be.

Easter Sunday: Google adds Easter egg to Search, Easter bunny to 3D animals collection

Easter Sunday is being celebrated a little differently this year with people indoors due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Google, as expected, has something for Easter Sunday where it has added virtual Easter eggs for searches related to it.

Delicious, delightful meals to enjoy with your friends and family this Easter

A traditional Easter meal includes dishes such as lamb pie, classic devilled eggs, au gratin potatoes, Easter breakfast casserole, hot cross buns and more. In India, an Easter spread usually features popular regional dishes along with traditional European treats.

Delhi: Fire in shelter home, pelting reported near Kashmere Gate amid lockdown

A major fire broke out at a shelter home in the national capital of New Delhi. A shelter home near Kashmere Gate went up in flames. No casualties were reported in the mishap. Meanwhile, reports suggested stone pelting at the spot.

Telangana to promote students from Class 1 to 9 of all public, private schools

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that students from Class 1 to 9 of all public and private schools in the state will be promoted to the next class.

