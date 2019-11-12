News updates from Hindustan Times: Monday’s protest by JNU students was months in the making and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:55 IST

Monday’s protest by JNU students was months in the making

The day-long protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Monday was an extension of an ongoing tussle between them and the varsity administration over different issues.

Centre may create single agency for cyber defence

India may soon have a single authority or agency responsible for the entire spectrum of defensive cyber operations in the country, a senior official in a security agency said on condition of anonymity.

Not out yet, BJP in wait-and-watch mode for one more innings in Maharashtra

With the Shiv Sena failing to get support from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) within the timeframe set by the governor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still not out of the game to form the next government in Maharashtra.

Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

A 33-year-old man in the US allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then hanged himself because he was jealous of her liking for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, according to a media report.

The Maharashtra dilemma | HT editorial

The Maharashtra election was supposed to cement the status of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the leading force in the state; reduce the Shiv Sena to a minor adjunct; mark the end of Sharad Pawar’s career; and devastate the Congress.

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kirao Rao party with Laal Singh Chaddha team in Chandigarh. See pics

The team of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of their film. On Monday night, the team got together to celebrate the beginning of the shoot with a kick off party.

India vs Bangladesh: IPL lesson can help Rishabh Pant regain touch - Pravin Amre

A cricketer’s worst nightmare is when the critics start to go after him. Even a minor slip-up is highlighted, not to mention how a dropped catch or a poor shot is dissected.

