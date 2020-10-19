News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai Metro to resume operations today and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:48 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know

Mumbai Metro is set to resume operations from Monday for the first time since March, when its services were shut as the first nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

India, China prepare for next round of LAC talks

India and China are expected to hold the eighth round of military-diplomatic talks next week on disengagement in the Ladakh theatre even as their armies prepare for winter deployment along the 1,597-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: ‘Shami wanted to bowl six yorkers in Super Over,’ KL Rahul lauds Kings XI Punjab pace spearhead

Mohammad Shami was the hero of the night for Kings XI Punjab against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. After the match ended in a tie after 20 overs with both teams scoring 176 runs, KXIP were in a spot of bother in the Super Over. Read more

Bobby on how Sunny Deol took over reins of Barsaat, ignored his own films: ‘What dad had done for him, he wanted to do for me’

Actor and Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. He is known for starring in blockbuster movies such as Gadar, Ghatak, Border and more. Sunny is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and elder brother of actor Bobby Deol. Read more

Nitin Gadkari bats for ‘swadeshi’, says India to become EV manufacturing hub

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has backed efforts that would help India increase ‘swadeshi’ production and has said that the country’s automotive sector - among several others - are increasingly becoming self-reliant. Readmore

Google kills Trusted Contacts app, all support to end by Dec 1

Google has removed the Trusted Contacts app from the App Store and Play Store. It will continue to provide support for the app till December 1, 2020. Google launched the Trusted Contacts app back in 2016 for users to share their location with their friends and family. Read more

Nobel laureate Carol Greider’s inspiring journey to success with dyslexia

“School was not easy for me,” this is how the caption to a post about American molecular biologist and Nobel laureate, Carol W. Greider begins. Shared on the Nobel Prize organizations’ official Instagram account on October 18, the post details Greider’s journey to success as a woman in science. Read more

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab win in second Super Over after scores level twice

Kings XI Punjab won the second super over against Mumbai Indians after scores levelled twice in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. MI won the toss and elected to bat first. Quinton de Kock’s fifty powered MI to 176 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, KXIP finished with the same score and tied the game. Watch