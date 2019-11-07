News updates from Hindustan Times: Naidu attacks Jagan govt for splurging Rs 15.65 cr on CM’s residence and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday attacked the Andhra Pradesh government for spending more than Rs 15 crore on furnishing chief minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy’s house in Guntur during what he said was a financial crisis in the state. Read more

Navjot Sidhu can attend Kartarpur event in Pakistan, gets nod from Centre

Three letters later, former Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu was on Thursday granted political clearance to travel through Kartarpur corridor to Durbar Sahib gurdwara to attend the inauguration of the corridor by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9, people familiar with the development said. Read more

‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map

India on Thursday rejected Nepal’s protest over the depiction of the Kalapani region in new maps, saying the maps accurately portrayed the country’s sovereign territory and that New Delhi is committed to an exercise to delineate the boundary. Read more

4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait

Leaving behind bitter memories, the four women are set to start another innings in their life. They will tie knot at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on April 26 next year. And their brother is busy with arrangements. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Liton Das survives stumping despite falling short of crease - Watch

After the defeat in the first T20I in Delhi, India had their task cut out when they took on Bangladesh in Rajkot. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first, but his bowlers were put under immense pressure by the Bangladesh openers. Read more

Saif Ali Khan on how ex-wife Amrita Singh helped him in his career: ‘Was only person who taught me to take it seriously’

Actor Saif Ali Khan talked about his ex-wife and actor Amrita Singh and the impact she had on his career. Talking to mid-day, Saif said that it was Amrita who told him to be serious about his work. Read more

50 years of Amitabh Bachchan: Here are Bollywood’s Shahenshah’s top 10 stylish on-screen looks

Besides his filmography which can arouse curiosity even in the most disinterested people, the Shahenshah has won us over with his style time and again. Read more