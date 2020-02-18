News updates from Hindustan Times: NIA files charge sheet against 2 LeT terrorists arrested last year and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:05 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

NIA files charge sheet against 2 LeT terrorists arrested near LoC last year

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg last year.

Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up

Twenty-eight-year-old Nitika Kaul is all set to join the Indian Army. Her husband was Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed during a gun battle with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February last year. They had got married in April the year before.

‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday extended an olive branch to his estranged friend Amitabh Bachachan, seeking to end their feud, saying he regrets his “overreaction” against the Bollywood megastar and his family.

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months

Samit Dravid, son of former India cricketer and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid, scored a brilliant double century in a U-14 BTR Shield match between his team Mallya Aditi International School and Sri Kumaran.

Swades actor Kishori Ballal dies at 82

Veteran Kannada actor Kishori Ballal, who had acted in over 75 movies and left an indelible mark with her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, died on Tuesday at the age of 82. The actor died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here, family sources said.

Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on March 31: Five things you need to know

Apple had been long rumoured to launch its low-cost iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 in March. A new report earlier today said the iPhone 9 will launch on March 31. With multiple reports hinting at the launch of iPhone 9, there are five key things about this new Apple product.

Artist Marcel Dzama’s on folklores, hybrid characters

Canadian artist, Marcel Dzama’s work raises many questions. For the conscious and the subconscious, the real and the unreal. At the India Art Fair’s12th edition held in Delhi recently, the Canadian-born artist showcased 15 works among which some were made particularly for the fair as part of the David Zwirner’s presentation, one of the leading international galleries in the world in the domain of contemporary art.

Syrian dad teaches daughter to laugh at sound of bombing, video is heart-wrenching

Since past few weeks, Idlib, Syria, has been the target of continuous bombing which have claimed many lives. Several videos and images of the destruction are also making their way onto Twitter. Amid these, there is a particular heart wrenching clip which has now left people teary-eyed.

