e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / NIA files chargesheet against 2 LeT terrorists arrested near LoC last year

NIA files chargesheet against 2 LeT terrorists arrested near LoC last year

The charge sheet was filed against KA Kayani, 34, and Md. Nazeem, 23, both residents of Tedaban village under Khurshidabad tehsil of PoK’s Haveli Farwad Kahuta district.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
National Investigative Agency said their investigation has revealed that Kayani and Nazeem were in contact with their LeT handler and the Pakistani army in PoK.
National Investigative Agency said their investigation has revealed that Kayani and Nazeem were in contact with their LeT handler and the Pakistani army in PoK.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg last year.

The charge sheet was filed against Khalil Ahmad Kayani, 34, and Mohammad Nazeem, 23, both residents of Tedaban village under Khurshidabad tehsil of Pakistan occupied Kashmir’s (PoK’s) Haveli Farwad Kahuta district, at an NIA special court in Jammu.

“The case is related to the arrest of the two accused near Nilkanth Nala approximately 700 metres on the Indian side of LoC in Gulmarg Sector of district Baramulla and recovery of arms, ammunition, grenades, IED material, including explosives and detonators, Pakistan-made medicine and eatable items etc from the forest area near LoC, at their instance by the Indian Army on 21.08.2019,” a spokesperson of the agency said.

The spokesperson said their investigation has revealed that Kayani and Nazeem were in contact with their LeT handler and the Pakistani army in PoK.

“They were engaged in the task of concealing arms, ammunitions, explosives across the LoC in the forest area of the Indian territory for the use by Pakistani terrorists to carry out the terrorist activities in India further investigation is continued in the case,” the spokesperson said.

The official said they were booked under section 120B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), sections 13, 18, 20, 23 and 39 of UA(P) Act, section 7 and 25 of arms act, sections 4 and 5 of explosives substances act and sections 3 and 3A of Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005.

tags
top news
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news