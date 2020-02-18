NIA files chargesheet against 2 LeT terrorists arrested near LoC last year

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:55 IST

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg last year.

The charge sheet was filed against Khalil Ahmad Kayani, 34, and Mohammad Nazeem, 23, both residents of Tedaban village under Khurshidabad tehsil of Pakistan occupied Kashmir’s (PoK’s) Haveli Farwad Kahuta district, at an NIA special court in Jammu.

“The case is related to the arrest of the two accused near Nilkanth Nala approximately 700 metres on the Indian side of LoC in Gulmarg Sector of district Baramulla and recovery of arms, ammunition, grenades, IED material, including explosives and detonators, Pakistan-made medicine and eatable items etc from the forest area near LoC, at their instance by the Indian Army on 21.08.2019,” a spokesperson of the agency said.

The spokesperson said their investigation has revealed that Kayani and Nazeem were in contact with their LeT handler and the Pakistani army in PoK.

“They were engaged in the task of concealing arms, ammunitions, explosives across the LoC in the forest area of the Indian territory for the use by Pakistani terrorists to carry out the terrorist activities in India further investigation is continued in the case,” the spokesperson said.

The official said they were booked under section 120B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), sections 13, 18, 20, 23 and 39 of UA(P) Act, section 7 and 25 of arms act, sections 4 and 5 of explosives substances act and sections 3 and 3A of Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005.