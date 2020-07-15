News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:03 IST

World Youth Skills Day: PM Modi to address digital conclave

World Youth Skills Day is an event recognised by the United Nations and is celebrated on July 15 every year. It was designated by the General Assembly in 2014. Read more here.

3 killed as building collapses in Dehradun, many feared trapped; rescue operation underway

The state’s disaster response force had reached the spot and launched rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also roped in later. Read more here.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in, alternative ways to check scores online and offline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10th results 2020 today, July 15 on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Read more here.

How did French Fries get their name? Here’s all you need to know about the world’s most favourite potato snack

French fries are served as a common side dish to burgers, fried chicken, grilled steak and also, fried fish. The world’s most favourite potato fritters also have cultural variants. Read more here.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil stands up for family: ‘Ma I would give it all for you, Yo bro you know I love you more than life itself’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a poem in late actor’s memory, which talks bout dealing with immense loss and grief and standing up for his family in their hour of need. He shared the post with a few pictures of his parents and younger brother Ayan. Read more here.

Graeme Smith highlights the ‘biggest difference’ between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy

MS Dhoni made his India debut under Sourav Ganguly, but Graeme Smith feels India would have won a lot more trophies had the wicketkeeper batsman played more under Ganguly. Dhoni made his debut in December of 2004, less than a year before Ganguly was removed as India’s captain across formats. Read more here.

HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions

This Delhi-based poet and content writer has been arranging free mental health counselling sessions. Ankit Gupta pays for therapy sessions for those who can’t afford it. Gupta says that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide triggered him to help others. Watch.