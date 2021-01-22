News updates from Hindustan Times: PM to interact with vaccine jab beneficiaries

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to interact with Covid-19 jab beneficiaries, vaccinators in Varanasi

The beneficiaries will share their experience of the inoculation campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements

On January 12, army chief General MM Naravane said the army was in the process of reducing its footprint in the Northeast to sharpen its focus on external threats. Read more

8 killed in dynamite blast at railway crusher site in Karnataka’s Shivamogga: Official

At least eight persons were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Karnataka’s Hunasodu village in the Shivamogga district on Friday, district collector KB Shivakumar told news agency ANI. Read more

Biden supports ‘successful’ ties between US, India leaders, says White House

As the new administration settles in, policy makers and experts in both the US and India are eager to know Washington's policy and approach on India. Read more

'He ensured team did not go down after Adelaide debacle': Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win

Inzamam-ul-Haq feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely. Read more

Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in ₹13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives

The Maldives has had a lot of visitors from Bollywood lately and the recent actor to visit the serene land of white sand and clear water is Sara Ali Khan. Read more

Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all

Despite a couple of strong performances by Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski, Apple's Israeli series can't make the most of its promising premise. Read more

Wholesome video shows kindergarten teacher vibing with kids in online class

This Reddit video featuring a kindergarten teacher happily dancing to a song may be just what you need. Read more