Wholesome video shows kindergarten teacher vibing with kids in online class

If you're looking for a fun way to start your day, then search no further. This Reddit video featuring a kindergarten teacher happily dancing to a song may be just what you need.

Teachers sometimes can go the extra mile to make their classes super fun for children. This Reddit video is the perfect example of that notion. The wholesome video may instantly make you happy and fill your heart with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Shared on the subreddit ‘Made Me Smile’, the clip shows a man in front of an online class setup. As the video goes on, the man can be seen dancing to a children’s music video playing on the monitor. In the middle of the song, he encourages the kids to join him. It’s the most adorable thing ever.

“Kindergarten teacher vibes with his students,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 21, the video has garnered over 42,700 upvotes and tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop applauding the man for his energetic style of teaching. Many showered praises for the teacher’s engagement with the students.

“God bless you and all teachers! Thank you so much for what you give to our next generation. You are very very appreciated,” wrote a Reddit user. “Nothing but appreciation here man,” commented another.

“This man deserves a big raise,” declared a third. “This is the kind of teacher you're gonna remember your whole life,” expressed one individual. “Not only is he amazing but seeing the kids on the screen actually participate and be engaged is amazing. Also, this song is a banger,” expressed another.

What do you think of this wholesome video?

