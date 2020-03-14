News updates from Hindustan Times| Punjab yet to trace 335 people who returned from coronavirus-hit nations and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

335 people who came back from coronavirus-hit countries yet to be traced in Punjab

More than 300 people, who came back to the state from countries hit by coronavirus, are untraceable and efforts are on to look for them, the Punjab government has said.

Speaker’s Twitter account hacked to post misleading information: MP assembly

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh assembly lodged a complaint with the police on Friday evening after the Twitter account of Speaker NP Prajapati was allegedly hacked to post misleading information about the budget session.

‘How can you eat bats and dogs’: Shoaib Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak

Akhtar slammed the Chinese people for their eating habits and blamed them for putting the world in danger, while expressing his disappointment over cancellation of sporting events worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak.

Albert Einstein birth anniversary: Everything you need to know

Albert Einstein was born on March 14, 1879. A man of genius, by the age of twelve he had taught himself algebra and Euclidean geometry over a single summer.

UPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 85 fresh vacancies for various posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for various fresh vacancies. There are a total of 85 vacancies for various posts in several departments of government of India.

TikTok beats WhatsApp in downloads again, India still the biggest driver: Sensor Tower

TikTok had another successful month in terms of downloads globally beating app giants WhatsApp and Facebook.

Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh wins big at audience-free ceremony, Deepika Padukone gushes over his looks. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with his trophies after he won three major awards at the Zee Cine Awards 2020 in Mumbai on Friday.