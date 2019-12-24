News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board

The cabinet committee on economic affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the restructuring of the powerful railway board to make it a lean body and merged eight railway civil services.

Bengal Governor forced to leave Jadavpur University after students block way

Amid agitation by a section of students, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to leave Jadavpur University on Tuesday where he had gone to attend the annual convocation.

CBI files loan fraud case against Jagdish Khattar, ex-Maruti chief; raids house

Jagdish Khattar, who once headed the country’s top auto major Maruti, has been named as an accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a cheating case linked to a Rs 110 crore bank loan taken from the Punjab National Bank.

Chidambaram, Stalin among 8,000 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai

A day after Tamil Nadu’s major Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies held a massive rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Chennai Police on Tuesday slapped cases against DMK president MK Stalin, former Union minister P Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and thousands of people who took part in the rally.

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Ajinkya Rahane makes way for Babar Azam in top six

India skipper Virat Kohli continued to lead the batting charts in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings which was released on Tuesday.

Malaika Arora is the leader of Bollywood’s Gucci gang, here’s proof in pics

If there’s one stylish example of ageing gracefully, Malaika Arora is a name that instantly comes to mind. The actor who has turned 46 this year, is one who never ceases to amaze all of us and give us fashion and fitness goals ever so often!. Malaika is sexy and she knows it and doesn’t shy away from amassing all the praise you can shower on her for staying this way since we’ve known her from the train top of Chhaiyya Chhaiyya and others.

Manish Sisodia gives Kangana Ranaut lessons in economics after her ‘only 3% people pay taxes’ comment on CAA

Deputy Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia has taken it upon himself to clear Kangana Ranaut’s doubts on paying taxes in India. At a recent event, Kangana commented on the countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

