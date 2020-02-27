News updates from Hindustan Times: Raw material supplies, exports undisturbed for now, says Sitharaman on coronavirus impact and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 21:10 IST

‘Raw material supplies, exports undisturbed for now’: Sitharaman on coronavirus impact

The Union government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy and various options are being gauged at different levels. Read more

Chandrababu Naidu attacked with eggs, tomatoes and footwear in Vizag, held for his ‘own safety’

Visakhapatnam airport turned into a political battleground after Naidu’s arrival with YSRCP and TDP workers raising slogans against each other, followed by clashes between the two groups. Read more

‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain

The family of an Intelligence Bureau official, whose body was found in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi, has accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain of killing him. Read more

Man swims under frozen lake, shares ‘close to dying’ experience. Then does it again

“I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick,” the man wrote on Instagram. Read more

36 years after they were first introduced, Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple

Gobinda, the last remaining primate in Peacock Island where the temple is located, died last week. Read more

India’s first smartphone with ISRO’s NavIC tech is already available for purchase

India’s first smartphone ISRO’s NavIC navigation support is already available for customers. Here’s everything you need to know. Read more

TroyBoi lashes out at Baaghi 3 makers for Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani song Do You Love Me, demands ‘sizeable cheque’

Electronic music artist TroyBoi took to his Instagram stories to call out Baaghi 3 makers for allegedly copying his song. Read more

India vs New Zealand: All that glitters is not gold - Spotlight on Virat Kohli captaincy record in SENA countries

IND vs NZ: A series of dominating performances in home conditions had catapulted Kohli to the elite list of international captains and the tour of West Indies in 2019 paved the way for him becoming the most successful Indian captain in terms of Test wins. Read more