News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers find 2 more bodies in Tapovan tunnel and all the latest news
Uttarakhand: 2 more bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, rescue operation intensified
Rescuers said they were still hopeful of finding survivors, notwithstanding the numerous challenges like the muck and the water from Dhauliganga constantly flowing into the tunnel. Read more here.
Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day
Katrina Kaif recently shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous tie-dye crop sweater with safety pins in place of buttons. Read more.
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip Kumar
On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. Read more.
'Should win in three and a half days': Former and current cricketers predict result of India vs England 2nd Test
On a normal Day 1 track in India, one perhaps would be reluctant to make this statement after seeing 300 for six on the scoreboard but not this time. Read more.
Valentine’s Day 2021: Zoo shares incredible love story of jaguars. Watch
The clip, besides showing incredible moments of love between the duo, also explains how they came close to each other. Read more.
Watch | Sports Code: Beginning of the end
Armed group threatens to evict residents in Manipur's K Hengjang village
Kumbh baithak to begin today. All you need to know
Uttarakhand: 2 more bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, rescue operation intensified
Manipur: 1st comic book on folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai tribes released
- The 135 page colour comic book called Folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai was written by the officer with the help of inputs by literature societies of the three major tribes
Ahead of Vasant Panchami, Jharkhand artisans make Covid vaccine-themed goddess
14 killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision at highway in Andhra's Kurnool
Over 8 mn health, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in India: Govt
LIVE: New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January
Disengagement to be completed by next Fri; PLA forces move beyond Finger 8
Punjab civic polls: All you need to know
Pulwama terror attack: People on social media pay homage to CRPF soldiers
Pakistani woman who had become village panchayat’s interim head arrested: Police
Voting for 117 municipal bodies in Punjab to be held today
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
