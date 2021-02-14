News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers find 2 more bodies in Tapovan tunnel and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand: 2 more bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, rescue operation intensified

Rescuers said they were still hopeful of finding survivors, notwithstanding the numerous challenges like the muck and the water from Dhauliganga constantly flowing into the tunnel. Read more here.

Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day

Katrina Kaif recently shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous tie-dye crop sweater with safety pins in place of buttons. Read more.

When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip Kumar

On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. Read more.

'Should win in three and a half days': Former and current cricketers predict result of India vs England 2nd Test

On a normal Day 1 track in India, one perhaps would be reluctant to make this statement after seeing 300 for six on the scoreboard but not this time. Read more.

Valentine’s Day 2021: Zoo shares incredible love story of jaguars. Watch

The clip, besides showing incredible moments of love between the duo, also explains how they came close to each other. Read more.

Watch | Sports Code: Beginning of the end