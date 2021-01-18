News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws that have prompted farmers to stage a months-long protest will meet on January 19 for its first round of internal consultations, a member of the panel said. Read more

Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly injured when some people who carried Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags pelted brickbats at a roadshow led by BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata on Monday afternoon. Read more

Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the two-month-old NDA government in Bihar may take place this week, chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted on Monday. Read more

‘Appalling’: World leaders react to Alexei Navalny’s arrest in Russia

Several leaders across the world condemned the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained by police on Sunday night as soon as he landed in Moscow for the first time after being treated in Germany for poisoning. Read more

'Since Kapil Dev, I haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did': Jadeja in awe of India's 'free-flowing' batsman

Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev. Read more

Apple M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini have a Fast User Switching bug

It looks like some Apple M1 Mac users are facing issues with the Fast User Switching bug. The bug is said to activate the screensaver, not letting the user dismiss it. In case you are unaware, in macOS Big Sur, the Fast User Switching feature lets you quickly move between user accounts, without spending extra seconds in logging out completely. Read more

Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

On Monday, Tandav creator-director Ali Abbas Zafar apologised for having unintentionally hurt the sentiments of a certain section of the audience, but not before police complaints had been made against him and his cast. Tandav, a political drama that debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently, is about the power struggle that is unleashed after the death of a Prime Minister. Read more

Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list

For most of 2020, we all stayed inside our homes trying to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The last year, took a toll on the livelihoods of people. It especially hit the tourism industry. Read more

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?

Love finds a way whether it's in real life or the virtual one. The latest hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter is the perfect example of this notion. Twitter is currently buzzing with sweet and heartwarming stories of couples who met and fell in love on the micro-blogging platform. Read more

Watch: Farmer protest: Political party meeting plan leads to differences among leaders

A face-off is brewing between leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The latter's alleged bids to organise a meeting with political parties was labelled as 'unauthorised' by the SKM which claims that it wants to keep the ongoing farmer protests apolitical. Chaduni called the allegations a plot by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to break the protest. Watch here