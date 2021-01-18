News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19
A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws that have prompted farmers to stage a months-long protest will meet on January 19 for its first round of internal consultations, a member of the panel said. Read more
Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly injured when some people who carried Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags pelted brickbats at a roadshow led by BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata on Monday afternoon. Read more
Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the two-month-old NDA government in Bihar may take place this week, chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted on Monday. Read more
‘Appalling’: World leaders react to Alexei Navalny’s arrest in Russia
Several leaders across the world condemned the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained by police on Sunday night as soon as he landed in Moscow for the first time after being treated in Germany for poisoning. Read more
'Since Kapil Dev, I haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did': Jadeja in awe of India's 'free-flowing' batsman
Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev. Read more
Apple M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini have a Fast User Switching bug
It looks like some Apple M1 Mac users are facing issues with the Fast User Switching bug. The bug is said to activate the screensaver, not letting the user dismiss it. In case you are unaware, in macOS Big Sur, the Fast User Switching feature lets you quickly move between user accounts, without spending extra seconds in logging out completely. Read more
Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
On Monday, Tandav creator-director Ali Abbas Zafar apologised for having unintentionally hurt the sentiments of a certain section of the audience, but not before police complaints had been made against him and his cast. Tandav, a political drama that debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently, is about the power struggle that is unleashed after the death of a Prime Minister. Read more
Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list
For most of 2020, we all stayed inside our homes trying to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The last year, took a toll on the livelihoods of people. It especially hit the tourism industry. Read more
#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?
Love finds a way whether it's in real life or the virtual one. The latest hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter is the perfect example of this notion. Twitter is currently buzzing with sweet and heartwarming stories of couples who met and fell in love on the micro-blogging platform. Read more
Watch: Farmer protest: Political party meeting plan leads to differences among leaders
A face-off is brewing between leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The latter's alleged bids to organise a meeting with political parties was labelled as 'unauthorised' by the SKM which claims that it wants to keep the ongoing farmer protests apolitical. Chaduni called the allegations a plot by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to break the protest. Watch here
‘Want emergency fund, insurance for cabbies’: Vijay N
‘50% of our orders will be reversed by a higher court’: SC cautions on appeals
India's daily tally of new Covid cases less than 10,000 first time since June 9
Farmers' protest: SC refuses to step in on Republic Day tractor rally
580 adverse events reported in three days of vaccination
Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by hesitancy hurdle
Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners
- The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls
Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries
- Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction
- Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests
- NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as “witnesses”.
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
