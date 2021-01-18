IND USA
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19 and all the latest news
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws that have prompted farmers to stage a months-long protest will meet on January 19 for its first round of internal consultations, a member of the panel said. Read more

Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly injured when some people who carried Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags pelted brickbats at a roadshow led by BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata on Monday afternoon. Read more

Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the two-month-old NDA government in Bihar may take place this week, chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted on Monday. Read more

‘Appalling’: World leaders react to Alexei Navalny’s arrest in Russia

Several leaders across the world condemned the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained by police on Sunday night as soon as he landed in Moscow for the first time after being treated in Germany for poisoning. Read more

'Since Kapil Dev, I haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did': Jadeja in awe of India's 'free-flowing' batsman

Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev. Read more

Apple M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini have a Fast User Switching bug

It looks like some Apple M1 Mac users are facing issues with the Fast User Switching bug. The bug is said to activate the screensaver, not letting the user dismiss it. In case you are unaware, in macOS Big Sur, the Fast User Switching feature lets you quickly move between user accounts, without spending extra seconds in logging out completely. Read more

Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

On Monday, Tandav creator-director Ali Abbas Zafar apologised for having unintentionally hurt the sentiments of a certain section of the audience, but not before police complaints had been made against him and his cast. Tandav, a political drama that debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently, is about the power struggle that is unleashed after the death of a Prime Minister. Read more

Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list

For most of 2020, we all stayed inside our homes trying to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The last year, took a toll on the livelihoods of people. It especially hit the tourism industry. Read more

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?

Love finds a way whether it's in real life or the virtual one. The latest hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter is the perfect example of this notion. Twitter is currently buzzing with sweet and heartwarming stories of couples who met and fell in love on the micro-blogging platform. Read more

Watch: Farmer protest: Political party meeting plan leads to differences among leaders

A face-off is brewing between leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The latter's alleged bids to organise a meeting with political parties was labelled as 'unauthorised' by the SKM which claims that it wants to keep the ongoing farmer protests apolitical. Chaduni called the allegations a plot by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to break the protest. Watch here

App-based cab driver Vijay N says fuel prices should be brought down.( Satish Bate/HT )
App-based cab driver Vijay N says fuel prices should be brought down.( Satish Bate/HT )
india news

‘Want emergency fund, insurance for cabbies’: Vijay N

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:28 AM IST
For the 2021 Union budget, Vijay N wants the government to create an emergency fund for drivers and provide insurance to cab drivers. “Drivers who have been operating for six months and do not have any accident on record should be provided with an emergency fund facility,” he said.
As a matter of principle, said the bench, the apex court should not interfere when there are concurrent findings by all the subordinate courts.(PTI)
As a matter of principle, said the bench, the apex court should not interfere when there are concurrent findings by all the subordinate courts.(PTI)
india news

‘50% of our orders will be reversed by a higher court’: SC cautions on appeals

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Justice Sanjay K Kaul, heading a three-judge-bench, made this avowal while asserting that there has to be an end to appeals against every order passed by subordinate courts. The bench also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.
A further eight states reported fewer than 100 new infections(Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)
A further eight states reported fewer than 100 new infections(Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)
india news

India's daily tally of new Covid cases less than 10,000 first time since June 9

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:09 AM IST
While these numbers correspond to tests done on a Sunday, when less testing is done, they underscore the trend that the outbreak has been receding.
The unions are planning a rally on January 26 comprising tens of thousands of farmers to push for the repeal of the three laws.(PTI)
The unions are planning a rally on January 26 comprising tens of thousands of farmers to push for the repeal of the three laws.(PTI)
india news

Farmers' protest: SC refuses to step in on Republic Day tractor rally

By Utkarsh Anand, Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Declining to pass any order on a plea by Delhi Police, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said it was not for the court to remind the authorities of their policing power by passing an order.
India is administering two vaccines as part of the first phase of Covid-19 immunisation covering roughly 30 million health care and other frontline workers.(AFP)
India is administering two vaccines as part of the first phase of Covid-19 immunisation covering roughly 30 million health care and other frontline workers.(AFP)
india news

580 adverse events reported in three days of vaccination

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:52 AM IST
“So far, cumulative 580 AEFI have been reported, of which seven needed hospitalisation,” said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, Union health ministry.
The government said that between Saturday morning and 5pm on Monday, 381,305 people were given doses in 7,704 sessions.(ANI)
The government said that between Saturday morning and 5pm on Monday, 381,305 people were given doses in 7,704 sessions.(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by hesitancy hurdle

By Rhythma Kaul, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The turnout dipped from 4,319 on Saturday to 3,593 on Monday in the national capital. At AIIMS in Delhi, only eight people were vaccinated on Monday, an official said, while asking not to be named. Officials said concerns over the vaccines’ safety appear to have deterred many people.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will meet senior officials of his department to decide on a future course of action.(HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will meet senior officials of his department to decide on a future course of action.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST
  • The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory."(HT File Photo)
Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory."(HT File Photo)
india news

MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls

By Surendra P Gangan, Pradip Maitra, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The BJP won about 2,600 gram panchayats, followed by the Sena, which won 2,570 of the 11,800 panchayats whose results were declared late on Monday evening. The NCP and Congress bagged 2,400 and 1,825 panchayats respectively, while local panels and independents won over 2,335 panchayats.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Image for representation.(Unsplash)
Image for representation.(Unsplash)
india news

Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
File photo: NIA logo.(ANI)
File photo: NIA logo.(ANI)
india news

In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
  • NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as “witnesses”.
Kashmir has been in the grip of a severe cold wave this season.(HT FIEL PHOTO)
Kashmir has been in the grip of a severe cold wave this season.(HT FIEL PHOTO)
india news

Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Farmers are seen sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border near New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers are seen sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border near New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The farmers have been protesting since November last year to demand the scrapping of farm laws saying they will hurt their livelihoods.
A medic administers the dose of Covishield vaccine to senior doctor of IGIMS hospital, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the dose of Covishield vaccine to senior doctor of IGIMS hospital, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M.K. Stalin.(AP)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M.K. Stalin.(AP)
india news

Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Stalin claimed the DMK government had completed 80 per cent of the work on the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project.
