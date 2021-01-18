Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list

For most of 2020, we all stayed inside our homes trying to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The last year, took a toll on the livelihoods of people. It especially hit the tourism industry. People stopped going to work, vacationing and started going out only when it was absolutely necessary. However, we have become accustomed to this new normal and are getting a hang of things. People have resumed going out again for meals and taking vacations while following all the proper safety precautions.

With the northern part of India facing a dip in the weather, all one can think about at the moment is a sitting on a beach, enjoying the warm rays, while listening to the sound of waves and relishing on delectable food. Sounds heavenly no? Just to take you one step closer to your dream beachcation, we are sharing a list of some of the places in India that have great beaches.

Goa

It is a celebrity-favourite spot. Known for delicious food and amazing weather, Goa is the first place that comes to mind when you think of beaches in India. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rang in their New Year 2021 with her family in Goa and now Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have gone for a mini vacation. Filled with ample beaches, there is something for everyone here. From Candolim to Calangute and Anjuna to Vagator, if you wish to party, you can find clubs on the beaches and if you are looking for some serenity and some calm, well, Goa is your place again.

Goa beach(Pixabay)

Reaching Goa is extremely easy. It is accessible via all modes of transport. Goa has an airport where domestic flights from all over India, as well as, International flights land. Goa also has two train stations and it is well connected even via roads.

Kerala

Kerala has also witnessed a lot of celebrity arrivals recently. Sonakshi Sinha rang in her New Year 2021 in God's own country. Kerala is a holiday paradise and some of the beaches here are among the best in the country. The most popular beach is Kovalam beach, where you can enjoy the sunset while having some great food. It is also known for surfing. But if you crave for some peace and quiet, you should definitely visit the beaches in Kannur and the Marari beach.

Beach in Kerala(Pexels)

Just like Goa, Kerala is also a well-connected state. It has four airports for both domestic and international flights. It is also quite well connected via trains and the journey is just mesmerizing. It is not a bad idea to travel to Kerala via roads as they are well connected and this might be one of the most gorgeous drives.

Karnataka

Karnataka houses a town called Gokarna which has some of the most beautiful beaches and they are not as commercialised yet, so you can truly enjoy nature while visiting Gokarna. The Gokarna beach is one of the most pristine beaches and also one of the cleanest ones in Karnataka. There is also Paradise beach and Kudle beach that you can visit. One of the major tourist attractions is the Om beach and it is called rightly so because the beach is in the shape of Om.

Even though Gokarna is in Karnataka but to reach there via flight, you will have to fly to Goa. From the Dabolim airport, you will have to travel almost 160km via road to reach this serene place. There are quite a few trains that stop in Gokarna such as Maru Sagar Express and Poorna Express. The Konkan railway also passes through Gokarna. Travelling via road is also a great idea as the roads are smooth and the views are great.

Odisha

Though famous for its temples, Odisha is also home to some of the quietest and heavenly beaches in India. If you are trying to get away from the hustle-bustle of your busy lives, Odisha is the place for you. Ramachandi beachis a quite beach but also caters to the adrenaline junkies. There are a lot of of water adventures available here. The Puri and Satpada beaches are also great options for visiting.

Reaching Odisha is extremely easy. The fastest way is to take a flight. Odisha has a total of 17 airports. The main airport that is located in Bhubaneshwar is the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Major cities in India are also connected to Odisha via trains. Rajdhani, Cormomondel Express and Konark Express are some of the trains that go to Odisha.

Representative image of a beach(Pexels)

Mumbai

Apart from being the cinematic hub of the country, Mumbai is also known for its shoreline and beaches. Juhu beach, Chowpatty beach and Madh Island beaches are some of the busiest beaches in India. There are also Aksa beach and Gorai beach where one can get a little peace and calm.

Bombay is well connected via all modes of transport. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country. The train connectivity to Mumbai is superb as well.

