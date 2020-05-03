News updates from Hindustan Times: Over 10,000 recover from Covid-19 in India and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 10,000 recover from Covid-19 in India, mortality rate lowest in world

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhar on Sunday said that the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the country has crossed the 10,000-mark. Many more, who are still admitted in hospitals, “are on the road to recovery,” he said as reported by news agency ANI. Read more

‘Sophisticated surveillance system’: Rahul Gandhi on Aarogya Setu app

A day after the Centre made it mandatory for workers in both private and public offices to download the Aarogya Setu app, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to accuse the government of building a sophisticated surveillance system which raised serious data and privacy concerns. Read more

Man tries to track 2 missing packets of snacks online, loses Rs 2.22 lakh

A 40-year-old businessman who had ordered some food material online called on a fake helpline number of the company, which he found on a widely used search engine, to enquire about two bhujiya packets worth Rs 400 that he had ordered but not received, and ended up losing Rs 2.25 lakh after sharing his bank details, cyber police officials said. Read more

Trump to take pandemic victory lap in TV ‘town hall’

Donald Trump will wrap himself in the mantle of America’s arguably greatest president with a television extravaganza Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial meant to leave the coronavirus crisis behind and relaunch his election campaign. Read more

‘It is because of...’: Gautam Gambhir believes credit for Rohit Sharma’s success should go to former captain

Rohit Sharma has had a phenomenal cricket career till now. He has a record-maker in limited-overs cricket with three double hundreds while scoring six tons at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Read more

Quarantine workout: Lockdown exercises to keep you fit, focused and sane

As we’ve been navigating through our professional and personal lives during the Covid-19 lockdown, some fitness enthusiasts have also been driving home an important point: the importance of health and fitness. Read more

Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to veteran actor, see pic

A picture of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor paying obeisance to Rishi Kapoor at a prayer meet is being widely shared on social media. The snapshot has Neetu dressed in white and Ranbir wearing a red turban, next to a framed photograph of Rishi with garlands on it. Read more

Google Meet integrated with Gmail, currently available to GSuite users

Google is constantly adding new features to its enterprise video conferencing app, Google Meet. Last month, the company introduced a tiled-layout for up to 16 people on Google Meet. Read more

This adorable sleepy kitten is breaking the cuteness barometer. Watch

We’re not saying that this is the cutest cat video you’ll see today, but we may be saying that this is the cutest cat video you’ll see today. This 35-second-long video was posted on Reddit on May 3. Read more

Watch: ‘Was the government blindsided on migrants’: CEA answers | On The Record