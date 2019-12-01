News updates from Hindustan Times: Temperature in Delhi may drop to 9°C, windy day ahead and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:22 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi temperature may drop to 9°C, windy day ahead

Mercury plummeted in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average. Read more

3 policemen suspended over delay in filing FIR in Hyderabad rape, murder case

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, was suspended on Saturday in connection with the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty, reported news agency IANS. Read more

Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly

Former chief minister Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly on Sunday.

Nana Patole, the newly appointed speaker of the House, made the announcement. Read more

55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case

On Saturday, a day when Delhi students took to the streets to protest the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad on Wednesday, a 55-year-old woman was raped and murdered in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh. Read more

‘You don’t enjoy the process’: Virat Kohli speaks about ‘obsession’, reveals Team India mantra

India are ranked number 1 and 2 in Tests and ODIs respectively and captain Virat Kohli is mighty proud of not only the rankings, but also about the progress. Under Kohli, India has perhaps the best bowling attack in the world, and they have dominated Test cricket for more than 15 months. Read more

Anushka Sharma reacts to Hyderabad rape: ‘This is absolutely horrific should be given severest of punishments’

Actor Anushka Sharma joined many other Bollywood celebrities in expressing disbelief, anger and pain at the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian on November 27. The actor took to Twitter to express her feelings, adding how ‘justice should be served swiftly’. Read more

Travel on the cards? Here are a few offbeat destinations for backpackers in and around India

Travel is not just a means of escaping a busy lifestyle, but an end in itself. It’s an essential part of life, not a break away from it. Millennials are considered to be seekers of wholesome experiences according to various studies and travel trends over the years. Read more