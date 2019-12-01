e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Delhi temperature may drop to 9°C, windy day ahead

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day time. Private weather forecast agency Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat had on Saturday tweeted that “Cold winds from #snow clad mountains will be instrumental for drop in #Minimums in #Delhi. May come down to single digit in next two days”.

delhi Updated: Dec 01, 2019 12:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.
A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.(Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo )
         

Mercury plummeted in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average.

A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.

A MeT Department official said that relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, he said.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day time. Private weather forecast agency Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat had on Saturday tweeted that “Cold winds from #snow clad mountains will be instrumental for drop in #Minimums in #Delhi. May come down to single digit in next two days”.

By 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) was ‘poor’ at 275, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR had improved to “satisfactory” on Friday for the first time in around two months due to rains and favourable wind speed.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News