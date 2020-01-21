News updates from Hindustan Times: Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kumar Vishvas’ caustic attack on Arvind Kejriwal on his ‘all part of family’ tweet

Arvind Kejriwal, who had landed at the Delhi election office on Shahjahan Road early on Tuesday, found that there were 40-plus candidates waiting to file their nomination papers from the prestigious seat. Read more

In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act

The petitions first came up for a hearing before the top court on December 18, 2019 when the court issued notice to the central government and its top law officer, Attorney General KK Venugopal. Only 60-odd petitions had been filed by then. Read more

‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh who called on him to end their agitation against the CAA because of the inconvenience it has been causing to schoolchildren, patients and general public. Read more

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency. He is up against Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. He is hoping to win from the constituency for the third time. Read more

How Akali-BJP ties in Punjab could come under strain over CAA, Delhi polls

The development has not only laid bare fault lines over the CAA within the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, but is also likely to impact the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab where the Akalis are the dominant partner. Read more

‘What happens to Rishabh Pant’: Gautam Gambhir raises question after KL Rahul finds support as wicket-keeper

Gambhr hailed Rahul as an ‘invaluable middle-management asset’ and said that he can be groomed for bigger roles in the future. Read more

Kangana Ranaut on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment: ‘If there was no Bharat, what was Mahabharat?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comments about India’s history and identity. Kangana said people are following ‘smaller narratives’ that they have created to suit themselves. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications, and features

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for 8GB variant. Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite starts from January 21 at 2:00 PM. Read more