Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour-long wait

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:14 IST

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal finally filed his nomination for the assembly elections Tuesday evening after a six hour delay.

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency. He is up against Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. He is hoping to win from the constituency for the third time.

Earlier in the afternoon, the AAP accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the filing of Kejriwal’s nomination. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that around 35 candidates were sitting at returning officer’s office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers and that the BJP was behind these people

On Monday, Kejriwal had missed the 3 pm deadline to file his papers after his roadshow took a circuitous route and reached the returning officer’s office late.

Elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

The AAP had chalked up a landslide victory in the last Assembly election in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 seats. It hopes to better its performance this time. The BJP is aiming to return to power in Delhi after three decades.

The Congress, has allied with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in a bid to woo voters from the eastern region of the country and win the election.