News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi court directs Tihar to give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:50 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Delhi court directs Tihar to give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the Tihar jail authorities to give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on an application filed by his counsel.

Violence in West Bengal’s Malda during Bharat Bandh, police vehicles torched

Police in a West Bengal town faced stone pelting and two of its vehicles were torched by a mob, allegedly comprising of the supporters of trade unions who have called for Bharat Bandh. The incident happened in Sujapur area of Malda district on Wednesday afternoon.

Air India reroutes flights after Iran’s missile attack, says safety first

The Air India on Wednesday rerouted its flights overflying Iran to Europe and US in the wake of a missile strike by Tehran on US airbases in Iraq.

In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union leader who was back in the campus Wednesday evening, tweeted a crisp ‘thank you’ note to actor Deepika Padukone for her expression of solidarity with the students.

‘He can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gautam Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman after Indore T20I against Sri Lanka

Impressed by KL Rahul’s free-flowing strokeplay in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, former India opener Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on the right-hander, terming him a better bet than Shikhar Dhawan – on current form – to open with Rohit Sharma in India’s T20I team.

Celebrity footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest arm candy costs as much as a flat in Mumbai

Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the sexiest footballer the world has seen, and while many question his fashion choices that ace footballer does have an interesting fashion sense.

Ishaan Khatter on Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Director’s call to choose hope over tragedy, could’ve ended like Devdas’

Ishaan Khatter has said his brother Shahid Kapoor’s character in the film Kabir Singh was “flawed” and it was more of a “cautionary tale”. During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha, Ishaan also spoke about the film’s ending and what it implied.

