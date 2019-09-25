News updates from Hindustan Times: Will act as the bridge, PM Modi assures businesses, extends an invite and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:27 IST

‘I will act as the bridge’, PM Modi assures businesses, extends an invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for global businesses to come and invest in India and promised to personally act as a bridge to fill any gaps in the path of making India an ideal investment destination.

On Sharad Pawar’s defence in ED case, Devendra Fadnavis’ sharp comeback

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday weighed in on the back-and-forth between the opposition camp and the ruling BJP over the money laundering case against Sharad Pawar.

Rajnath Singh plays down reactivation of Balakot terror camps, says security forces fully prepared

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday discounted any slackness on the part of the security forces and asserted that they are fully prepared to face any threat and challenge after army chief General Bipin Rawat said that Pakistan has revived terror camps in Balakot.

NSA Ajit Doval back in Srinagar to review security situation

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who flew to Jammu and Kashmir soon after the Centre scrapped Article 370, is back in Srinagar.

For Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Govt schools in Rajasthan to remove ‘Harijan’ from their names

Rajasthan’s education department has ordered government schools to remove the word ‘Harijan’ from their addresses, saying the use of the word is “unconstitutional”.

Naveen Patnaik govt to draw up hit list to retire deadwood among officials

In a circular issued by the Odisha government performance and service record of state government employees of Group A, B, C and D category would be reviewed every 3 months by a committee of officials to zero in on such people who need to be sacked.

OnePlus 7T India launch: Should you upgrade to new flagship phone

We’re just a day away from the OnePlus 7T launch in India. The smartphone will debut alongside OnePlus TV. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has already disclosed a number of features and even official renders of the upcoming smartphone.

