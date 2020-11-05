News updates from Hindustan Times: With AQI at 452, Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452

Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning, as residents woke up to an AQI of 452. Read more

No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul

There has been no unusual surge in Covid-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, contrary to what was feared before the start of the festive season, says Dr VK Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, while warning that there’s still a week before the actual impact could be felt. Read more

Supreme Court refuses to restrain 12 Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs from ministership

A Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator’s plea in the Supreme Court to restrain 12 defected Congress lawmakers to continue as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was rendered infructuous on Wednesday, after the recent by-elections to 28 seats allowed these MLAs to contest afresh. Read more

Services sector expands for the first time since Covid-19 hit

India’s services sector expanded for the first time in eight months in October as shopping malls and restaurants reopened following the lifting of lockdown curbs, in yet another indicator of a recovery underway in Asia’s third-largest economy. Read more

Kareena Kapoor joins Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain for epic Kapoor family pics after Karwa Chauth dinner

Kareena Kapoor joined cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain as the family celebrated Karwa Chauth with a dinner. Read more

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Five knocks that have shaped India captain’s legacy

Over the last decade, no one batsman has climbed higher or gained more reputation than Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian team. Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has stamped his authority to be regarded as one of, if not the best, batsmen of the contemporary era. Read more

NASA shares post on sungrazing comet captured by Parker Solar Probe for the first time

The Sun has been an object of mystery and fascination for people for ages. With advancement in technology, now it’s possible for scientists to unveil a bit of that enigma. Watch here