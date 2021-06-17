News updates from HT at 9am: Nagaland hit by drought-like situation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nagaland hit by drought-like situation, govt worried

Nagaland is witnessing a drought-like situation due to delayed monsoon affecting nearly 70% of population in rural areas that are dependent on agriculture and allied activities, said the government. Read more

Kerala HC to hear plea of filmmaker Aisha Sultana facing sedition charge

The Kerala high court will on Thursday hear an anticipatory bail plea filed by filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who has been booked for sedition for her comments against the Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of union territory of Lakshdweep. Read more

'Jadeja shouldn't be left out at any cost': Gaekwad calls star all-rounder a 'triple-plus' for India at WTC final

A little less than three years ago, Ravindra Jadeja experienced a career renaissance. In-and-out of the team, the all-rounder was mostly picked in India's Test XI for matches played at home and would be left out whenever the team would play overseas. This continued for about a year and a half, that is, before Jadeja 2.0 emerged to the fore. Read more

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor gets Times Square Billboard, Priyanka Chopra is awestruck

Kareena Kapoor Khan is like an unstoppable force, the stunning mother of two may be in the midst of a storm on Twitter, but the Veere Di Wedding actor seemed to have no cares to give to such negative news. Read more

Welcome to Mystic Mountains: Nasa’s Hubble Telescope explores nebula located 7,500 light years away. Watch

If you love seeing the posts exploring and showcasing various celestial objects, this post by Nasa will speak to your soul. Shared on Twitter, the post containing a video features the Carina Nebula captured by the Hubble Telescope. Read more

‘Consequences would be devastating’: Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin on Navalny

United States President Joe Biden said that there is no agenda against Russia but for the people of America shortly after he wrapped up the key summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Read more