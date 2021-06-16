WATCH: Kareena Kapoor gets Times Square Billboard, Priyanka Chopra is awestruck

Kareena Kapoor Khan is like an unstoppable force, the stunning mother of two may be in the midst of a storm on Twitter, but the Veere Di Wedding actor seemed to have no cares to give to such negative news. The stunning 40-year-old along with husband Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second son after paparazzi darling Taimur Ali Khan and quickly got back to work, just like she had during and after her first pregnancy. And in the middle of her other professional and personal commitments, Bebo has still managed to add another feather to her cap and can now be seen by everyone as they walk along New York's Times Square billboard. And even left Bollywood's global dominator Priyanka Chopra Jonas in awe.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip that sees her shining bright at the iconic Times Square. The video shows Kareena gracing a jewellery advertisement. Soon after sharing the video, fellow Bollywood celebrities including her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons to appreciate the Jab We Met star for her achievement.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who had already attained the international spotlight in her career also left a 'raising hands' emoticon in the comments section.





Her comment made the video extra noticeable as both the superstars had a long Bollywood tale of friendship and estrangement with each other.

On a related note, this post came after '#BoycottKareenaKapoor' started trending on Twitter. Social media users flooded the platform with tweets slamming her over a report that claimed she has demanded to charge a whopping amount of ₹12 crore as a fee for playing Sita in an upcoming mythological flick.

Twitterati seemed to be miffed with Bebo asking for such a whopping amount and many alleged that she is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of ₹12 crores for a role is 'against humanity'. Several even demanded that Kangana Ranaut should play the role instead of Kareena.

On the professional front, Kareena, whose last movie was Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan and newcomer Radhika Madan, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which stars Tom Hanks. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's multi-starrer period epic Takht.

