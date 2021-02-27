News updates from HT| Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy': Prashant Kishore
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls
Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who is working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the assembly elections. Read More
What happens in marathon multi-phase polls? A look at scenarios
The election commission’s decision to hold an eight-phase assembly election in West Bengal has been criticised by the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. Read More
In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice against plastic use
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a ‘vocal for local’ push to make the nation a toy manufacturing hub. Read More
India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles
England captain Joe Root would have laughed, had someone backed him to take the most economical five-wicket haul by a spinner in Test cricket’s 144-year history ahead of the day-night game against India. Read More
Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits
If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various Mars related posts that he often shares. Read More
Hrithik Roshan reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana Ranaut. See pics
Hrithik Roshan visited the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch office on Saturday to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut. Read More
'Grabbed my p*nis': Designer Alexander Wang faces new sexual assault allegations
Acclaimed American designer behind the eponymous brand, Alexander Wang is under fire once again after a New York student recently accused him of sexual assault. Read More
Hima Das inducted as DSP in Assam Police, says 'will continue athletics career'
Star sprinter Hima Das was formally inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police on Friday. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT| Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy': Prashant Kishore
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The men accused of gang rape of Noida woman arrested in Hapur after shootout
- Police said the accused had committed a similar crime a month ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marathi Language Day 2021: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happens in marathon multi-phase polls? A look at scenarios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to sort out row over feeding of stray dogs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days to go for Covid-19 vaccination Phase 2. Check eligibility, cost and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 surges, Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 major cities by 15 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
141 farmers died by suicide in last 10 months, says Chhattigarh government
- The government's statement came in response to a question by the leader of opposition in the assembly about the number of farmers who died by suicide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice on plastic use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pushes for 'vocal for local' mantra as he inaugurates India toy fair
- "Our relation with toys is as old as the civilisation itself. and our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India," he also said, adding, "Our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha court orders attachment and auction of properties of chit fund firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan says onus on India for progress after LoC ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New variants, negligence among reasons for fresh Covid-19 spread, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox