News updates from HT| Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy': Prashant Kishore

Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who is working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the assembly elections.

What happens in marathon multi-phase polls? A look at scenarios

The election commission's decision to hold an eight-phase assembly election in West Bengal has been criticised by the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice against plastic use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a 'vocal for local' push to make the nation a toy manufacturing hub.

India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles

England captain Joe Root would have laughed, had someone backed him to take the most economical five-wicket haul by a spinner in Test cricket's 144-year history ahead of the day-night game against India.

Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits

If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various Mars related posts that he often shares.

Hrithik Roshan reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana Ranaut. See pics

Hrithik Roshan visited the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch office on Saturday to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut.

'Grabbed my p*nis': Designer Alexander Wang faces new sexual assault allegations

Acclaimed American designer behind the eponymous brand, Alexander Wang is under fire once again after a New York student recently accused him of sexual assault.

Hima Das inducted as DSP in Assam Police, says 'will continue athletics career'

Star sprinter Hima Das was formally inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police on Friday.