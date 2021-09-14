News updates from HT: BJP's Tibrewal objects to Mamata Banerjee's nomination and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata Banerjee's nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls

A day after filing her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday filed an objection against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nomination for the seat. The saffron party candidate has alleged that Banerjee did not reveal the pending criminal cases against her. [Read more…]

Owaisi dares Centre to declare Taliban a terrorist outfit

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday dared the Centre to declare Taliban a terrorist organisation even as he said his party was willing to contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh. [Read more…]

China slams upcoming in-person Quad summit in Washington

China on Tuesday said regional cooperation cliques formed to target a third country will not be popular and have no future, in its first warning shot against the upcoming US-led first in-person meeting of the Quad countries including India, Japan and Australia to be held in Washington on September 24. [Read more…]

Global vaccine coverage dropped to 1/2 of what was anticipated: Gates Foundation

The global vaccine coverage dropped to just half of what was anticipated, finds Gates Foundation’s fifth annual Goalkeepers report, adding that the world stepped up to avert some of the worst-case scenarios amid the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. [Read more…]

Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till September 25

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in eight major cities of the state till September 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The state administration announced restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential vehicles in eight major cities. [Read more…]

Top BCCI official addresses reports of Rohit replacing Kohli as India's ODI, T20I captain after T20 WC

On Monday, reports surfaced in Indian media that Rohit Sharma will be taking over as India's ODI and T20I captain from Virat Kohli after the T20 World Cup. The report, first out in a leading newspaper daily, sent the country into a frenzy as the concept of split captaincy is one that has been heavily debated but no action seems to have been taken by the BCCI towards it. [Read more…]

Aishwarya Rai comforts crying baby, salutes elephant in rare video after Miss World 1994 win

A rare video of actor Aishwarya Rai after winning the Miss World 1994 pageant has been shared online by one of her fan clubs. It is a montage of various clips and began with her standing next to her mother Vrinda Rai, as someone held an umbrella over their heads. She was also seen interacting with school students and comforting a crying baby. [Watch here…]

Coming soon: Hydrogen-powered Kia military vehicles may become reality

Hyundai has a lead in the global automotive market when it comes to hydrogen-powered mobility options but Kia, part of Hyundai Motor Group appears to be in no rush to bring the technology to its passenger vehicles just yet. In fact, reports in the South Korean media state that Kia is looking at first offering the technology to military vehicles it supplies the country's defense forces. [Read more…]

Tiger Shroff's barbell jump squats, 140 kgs-180 kgs back squats make jaws drop

Just a random Tuesday and who better to brush aside our workday blues than Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff who not only inspired fitness enthusiasts but also made jaws drop with his barbell squats. Raising the bar of powerlifting goals with his damn strong look during cardio workout, Tiger performed 100 kgs barbell jump squats and 140 kgs-180 kgs back squats at the gym. [Read more…]