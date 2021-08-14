News updates from HT: Canada to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Canada to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees amid Taliban blitzkrieg, focus on vulnerable groups

Canada has said it will be taking in 20,000 vulnerable refugees from Afghanistan, who face a direct threat from the rapid Taliban blitzkrieg in recent weeks. Read more

President Kovind to host Olympic contingent over ‘high tea’, address nation in the evening

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘high tea’ on Saturday, the eve of India's 75th Independence Day. Read more

'Rahane and Pujara are repeating the same mistake, they will be disappointed': VVS Laxman

Former India batsman Laxman’s comments came after both Pujara and Rahane failed in the first innings of the second Test match against England at Lord’s. Read more

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married today? Hustle and bustle seen outside Anil Kapoor's house

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. Read more

Mouni Roy in bralette and bodycon skirt proves she can slay any style in pics from Maldives

Mouni Roy sets the Maldives on fire with her new pictures in a deep blue bralette and bodycon skirt set. Read more

Afghanistan: Taliban bans Covid vaccine in Paktia, say reports

The Taliban have reportedly banned Covid-19 vaccine in the eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province, as per reports. Watch