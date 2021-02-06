News updates from HT: Centre asks states to increase Covid-19 vaccine coverage, minimise wastage and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Minimise vaccine wastage, increase pace': Centre sets new targets for states
The Union health ministry on Saturday reviewed the vaccination status of all states and union territories as India covered 56,36,868 beneficiaries under its vaccination drive till 6pm. Read more
'I need to go back and work in the nets': Nadeem talks about his problems with no-balls in first Test against England
Team India's bowling performance in the first Test was not up to the mark as England piled on the runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more
Malcolm & Marie movie review: Zendaya and John David Washington are mesmerising in incendiary new Netflix film
Structured like a boxing match and told with the intensity of a scream into an empty void, Malcolm & Marie finds writer-director Sam Levinson in peak introspection mode, both professionally and personally. Read more
Telegram is the most downloaded app in January 2021
Telegram became the most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021 surpassing the likes of TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram among others. Read more
Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason
A story of a grandpa who returned handcuffs he stole about 60 years ago has now won people over. Shared on the official Twitter account of the LAPD, the story shows that it is never too late to do the right thing. Read more
October warning on farmer stir; potato, sugarcane planted at Ghazipur site
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the ongoing stir would continue till at least October 2021. He said that the protesting cultivators are not 'short of time', and the government can make all the preparations it wants. Watch here
Kolkata, Howrah, Salt Lake get new police commissioners ahead of assembly polls
- According to an order issued by the state home department, 24 senior IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers were transferred.
BKU’s Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd Mahapanchayat in Dadri tomorrow
'Glad to see enthusiasm': PM Modi ahead of his visit to Assam, Bengal tomorrow
Ladakh signs MoU with ONGC-EC to become carbon neutral
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, had committed to making Ladakh a carbon-neutral region.
‘To uphold law’: Centre defends power cut at farmers’ protest sites
News updates from HT: Centre asks states to ensure minimum vaccine wastage
Bihar doctors on relay hunger strike against mixopathy; IMA may intensify stir
- Doctors and medical students in batches of five each have been continuing with the relay hunger strike since February 1.
States asked to complete 1st round vaccination of healthcare staff by Feb 20
PM Modi to launch 'Asom Mala', lay foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam
25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' vaccine, says S Jaishankar
Ganta Srinivasa Rao quits as MLA in protest against privatisation of Vizag Steel
- On Wednesday, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted that the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), in its meeting on January 27, had cleared 100 per cent strategic disinvestment in RINL by completely privatising it.
Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering
- NBWs have also been issued against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and two others in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.
No favour: J-K people demand compensation, apology after 4G internet restoration
- "It is actually a moment to reflect how compensation can be sought from the cellular companies," said political analyst and author, Gowhar Geelani.
'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg
