News updates from HT: Centre asks states to increase Covid-19 vaccine coverage, minimise wastage and all the latest news

'Minimise vaccine wastage, increase pace': Centre sets new targets for states

The Union health ministry on Saturday reviewed the vaccination status of all states and union territories as India covered 56,36,868 beneficiaries under its vaccination drive till 6pm. Read more

'I need to go back and work in the nets': Nadeem talks about his problems with no-balls in first Test against England

Team India's bowling performance in the first Test was not up to the mark as England piled on the runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more

Malcolm & Marie movie review: Zendaya and John David Washington are mesmerising in incendiary new Netflix film

Structured like a boxing match and told with the intensity of a scream into an empty void, Malcolm & Marie finds writer-director Sam Levinson in peak introspection mode, both professionally and personally. Read more

Telegram is the most downloaded app in January 2021

Telegram became the most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021 surpassing the likes of TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram among others. Read more

Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason

A story of a grandpa who returned handcuffs he stole about 60 years ago has now won people over. Shared on the official Twitter account of the LAPD, the story shows that it is never too late to do the right thing. Read more

October warning on farmer stir; potato, sugarcane planted at Ghazipur site

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the ongoing stir would continue till at least October 2021. He said that the protesting cultivators are not 'short of time', and the government can make all the preparations it wants. Watch here