News updates from HT: Centre cautions Covid-19 pandemic 'far from over' and all the latest news

54 districts reporting more than 10% positivity; Covid-19 pandemic ‘far from over’: Centre

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday said that the number of new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have continuously declined following its peak in early May. Read More

Zydus Cadila submits additional data on its Covid-19 vaccine to DCGI: Report

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, which has developed what, if approved, will be India's second home-made shot against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has reportedly submitted additional data related to immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's drug regulator. Read More

IMF downgrades India’s growth projection due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has set back the Indian economy severely, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projections for the world economy released on Tuesday. Read More

Assam-Mizoram border sealed, MHA calls meeting of officials

The home ministry has called a meeting of senior officials from Assam and Mizoram even as the Central Reserve Police Force has increased deployment of personnel at Assam-Mizoram border, which remained tense on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes between two states claimed 6 lives and left 50 others injured. Read More

'After Virat, he is the most complete player in batting': Harbhajan names India batsman who is 'must' in all squads

The India vs Sri Lanka series was always expected to be a pre-curser to the T20 World Cup which is to be played later this year, with the six matches providing a platform for the younger members of the team to present a case for themselves when the global ICC event comes rolling. Read More

If you are under 16 Instagram is going make your account private, restrict ads, and hide unwanted adult contact

Instagram has announced some important changes they are bringing in for users under the age of 16 on the platform, including changes to its advertising algorithms. Read More

Shruti Seth’s belt supported abdominal workout is perfect Iyengar Yoga for home

When not lighting up our feeds with joy by sharing lively clips of her 5-year-old daughter, actor Shruti Seth is seen motivating fans towards a fitter lifestyle and this work week is no different. Read More

