News updates from HT: Govt issues guidelines to states with districts with high positivity rate and all the latest news

Bring back restrictions in districts with over 10% Covid positivity rate: Centre's 4-point guideline to these 10 states

Around 46 districts in India are reporting more than a 10 per cent positivity rate and 53 districts are proceeding towards the danger zone as their positivity rate is between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. Read more here.

HT Spotlight: The thick tail of Maharashtra’s second wave

Long after April’s peak, six districts continued to drive the state’s Covid-19 caseload. Ground reports indicate that a confluence of factors led to this. Read more here.

Maharashtra’s districts of concern in Covid fight: In Sangli, monitoring system vs lockdown fatigue

Sangli, which lies south of Pune and shares a border with Karnataka, recorded its highest daily caseload of 2,328 cases on May 6. Read more here.

Maharashtra’s districts of concern in Covid fight: In Kolhapur, young adults await a jab

Kolhapur has emerged as a district of concern for Maharashtra contributing the highest daily caseload in the state since June 23. And while it tops in vaccinations of those above 45 years, it has also vaccinated the least number of people between 18 to 44 years. Read more here.

Maharashtra’s districts of concern in Covid fight: In Satara, superspreader events drive up caseload

As of July 23, Satara district reported 210,000 cases and 5076 deaths due to the Covid pandemic. District officials peg the start of the second wave in April, after neighbouring Pune began to record a meteroic spike in cases. Read more here.

Maharashtra’s districts of concern in Covid fight: In Pune, rural areas drove surge

Pune has been the worst-hit district in the state in both waves of the pandemic. In August 2020, Pune district crossed other districts in the country with the highest active caseload. Read more here.

Richa Chadha backs Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, slams those ‘blaming women for mistakes of men'

Richa Chadha came out in support of Shilpa Shetty, amid the negativity directed at her in the Raj Kundra case. She also slammed those who are ‘blaming women for mistakes of men in their lives’. Read more here.

Birthday girl Kiara Advani in nude crop top and bodycon skirt is a style icon

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani recently starred in an ad, for which she wore a nude crop top and bodycon cut-out skirt. She is a literal style icon in the outfit. Read more here.





