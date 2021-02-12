IND USA
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in money laundering case

Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in connection with a money laundering case. Read more

Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious

A fake website impersonating the official website of the ministry of health and family welfare claiming to offer vaccines against Covid-19 has come to the notice of the ministry and it has been immediately blocked. Read more

Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel

Days after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, agencies continued their rescue work on Friday by clearing muck from the tunnel in NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan, Chamoli, to rescue about 35 workers trapped inside. Read more

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?

Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai. Let's take a look at the predicted XI for India. Read more

Neha Dhupia on trolls: 'They abuse someone's wife, daughter and then share a meal with their own family'

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is among the most trolled and abused celebrities online, has talked about her experiences. Neha, is still targeted by many trolls for a comment she made on her show Roadies, a few years ago. Read more

Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta

Ethnic outfits are getting a modern twist. While maintaining their authenticity, they are being perked up with intricate sequined work, ruffled dupattas and capes, in some cases. Read more

Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space

There is something absolutely astounding about the images of Earth which are captured from the outer space. They present us with a complete different look of our Blue Planet. Just like this image shared by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Read more


icici bank ceo chanda kochhar covid-19 mohfw uttarakhand flood mount fuji india vs england
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done. State’s positivity rate had crossed 24% in September and October when the epidemic was at its peak here
Supreme court has clubbed petitions related to regulation of social media together
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Twitter, Centre over regulation of content

By Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • The SC notices come amid a continuing face off between Twitter and the Central government over more than 1,300 social media accounts or posts in connection with the farmers’ protest and the violence on January 26
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
india news

Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that social media companies need to follow India’s laws or face strict action and that the government is working on new rules to make these companies more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
india news

SC notices to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinit Goenka to regulate content on social media platforms has also sought a crackdown on “anti-India messages” sent through social media to provoke violence in the country.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
india news

Party didn’t have a chief when Congress leaders sent letter: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Azad’s farewell ahead of his retirement grabbed the headlines as Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while talking about him on Tuesday. Modi heaped praise on Azad and called him a leader who cared for his party, country, and Parliament
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
india news

Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:57 AM IST
The ministry said a case has been registered against the site which impersonated health ministry's official website and was charging 4,000 to 6,000 for vaccines.
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved the plan of rehabilitating about 50 families from villages of disaster prone areas in four hill districts -- Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarakashi and Bageshwar
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
india news

No passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST
For the first time, Railway Board now has a post of director-general for safety, the minister said.
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
india news

Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST
'Swaach, the Organic Bazaar', was started by Suparna Bajaj who came up with the idea of an experiential space for the youths like her son Shiv who have a learning disability.
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Gujarat civic polls: Congress offers sops to city dwellers in manifesto

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The BJP is currently in power in the civic bodies of all these six cities, where municipal polls will be held on February 21.
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
india news

Very difficult for a young Muslim leader to aspire to be India’s Prime Minister: Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Azad’s comments in Rajya Sabha came over two years after he spoke about the vitiated atmosphere in the country in a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2018
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Gandhi’s salvoes come a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the PLA will retreat to its base east of Finger 8, the Indian Army will move back to its permanent position near Finger 3
India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops.(ANI)
india news

US welcomes de-escalation efforts by India, China in eastern Ladakh border

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST
“We’re closely following reports of initial troop disengagement. We welcome the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Representative Photo
india news

India reports 9,309 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload below 140,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 AM IST
This is the third time this month that there have been less than 10,000 new daily cases, as the tally rises to 10,880,603 according to the Union health ministry, on Friday.
