News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in money laundering case
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in connection with a money laundering case. Read more
Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious
A fake website impersonating the official website of the ministry of health and family welfare claiming to offer vaccines against Covid-19 has come to the notice of the ministry and it has been immediately blocked. Read more
Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel
Days after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, agencies continued their rescue work on Friday by clearing muck from the tunnel in NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan, Chamoli, to rescue about 35 workers trapped inside. Read more
India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?
Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai. Let's take a look at the predicted XI for India. Read more
Neha Dhupia on trolls: 'They abuse someone's wife, daughter and then share a meal with their own family'
Actor Neha Dhupia, who is among the most trolled and abused celebrities online, has talked about her experiences. Neha, is still targeted by many trolls for a comment she made on her show Roadies, a few years ago. Read more
Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta
Ethnic outfits are getting a modern twist. While maintaining their authenticity, they are being perked up with intricate sequined work, ruffled dupattas and capes, in some cases. Read more
Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space
There is something absolutely astounding about the images of Earth which are captured from the outer space. They present us with a complete different look of our Blue Planet. Just like this image shared by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Read more
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise
Supreme Court issues notice to Twitter, Centre over regulation of content
- The SC notices come amid a continuing face off between Twitter and the Central government over more than 1,300 social media accounts or posts in connection with the farmers’ protest and the violence on January 26
Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended
SC notices to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news
Party didn’t have a chief when Congress leaders sent letter: Ghulam Nabi Azad
No passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister
Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad
Gujarat civic polls: Congress offers sops to city dwellers in manifesto
Very difficult for a young Muslim leader to aspire to be India’s Prime Minister: Azad
PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi
US welcomes de-escalation efforts by India, China in eastern Ladakh border
India reports 9,309 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload below 140,000
