News updates from HT: Char Dham yatra suspended following high court order and all the latest news

Uttarakhand government suspends Char Dham yatra after HC order

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended the Char Dham Yatra by issuing a revised standard operating procedure (SOP). Read More

Rectal bleeding reported in 5 Covid-19 patients in Delhi, one dead

In a first such post Covid-19 complication in India, five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) related rectal bleeding in patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday. Read More

Srinagar lake dying for 30 yrs restored to revive old water channel

Khushal Sar lake in Kashmir’s summer capital of Srinagar has been revived after it turned into a cesspool in the past 30 years. Read More

Multiple cylinder blasts reported in Lahore’s Barkat market

Multiple cylinder blasts rocked Lahore’s Barkat market on Tuesday. According to rescue workers at the site, the gas cylinders blew up one after another making it difficult for rescue operators to get near the blast site. Read More

T20 World Cup shifted out of India, to be held in UAE, Oman: ICC

ICC on Tuesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 has been shifted out of India and will be held in the UAE and Oman. Read More

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for ₹18,000

An orange-coloured snail was found on the banks of a river in Andhra Pradesh that has sparked much interest among netizens. Read More

Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter at all: 'She's too irrelevant'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut's absence from Twitter, and that the Queen actor is 'irrelevant' to her, personally speaking. Read More

Asia's longest high-speed track for automotive testing inaugurated in Indore

Asia's longest high-speed track for automotive testing, measuring 11.3 kilometres, was virtually inaugurated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Read More

Sara Ali Khan returns to work in a ₹29k pink jacquard mini dress

First popular in Britain in the 1820s, the same Regency fashion era when Bridgerton takes place, Jacquard or a group of intricately decorated woven fabrics are currently making a comeback this season. Read more