News updates from HT: Cong asks Rajnath Singh to respond to VK Singh's comment and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress demands Rajnath Singh's response in Parliament on VK Singh's statement
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded a statement from the government on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LAC) in the wake of standoff with China. Read More
‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned people that bringing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power would ‘encourage’ riots in the state, vowing that till the time she’s alive, she won’t allow the BJP in the state. Read More
Honda H’ness CB350 hits 10,000 sales mark in three months since launch
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday announced that its H’ness CB350 has hit 10,000 sales mark since the motorcycle was first launched here in October of 2020. Read More
Nokia 5.4 First Impressions: A decent start
HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.4 along with the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India today. Read More
ICC Test Rankings: Kohli slips to fifth spot, Joe Root jumps to third after Chennai double ton
Indian captain Virat Kohli has slipped to No. 5 in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, released on Wednesday. Read More
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
Move over takeaways or binge eating deep fried or sugar-laden Chinese food with your partner this Valentine Week and give health a chance with Air Fryer Orange Chicken. Read More
45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed
Braving cold and ice, people are flocking to the Almaty region in Kazakhstan. Read More
Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet
The quote reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one." Read More
‘4 to 5 big boys own all assets’: Congress accuses BJP of crony capitalism
Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on the Modi government during the discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China start limited withdrawal of tanks from southern bank of Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI does away with requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-member family found dead in Kolkata
- Police said the family was facing a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong asks Rajnath Singh to respond to VK Singh's comment
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra
- The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says Cong made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss
- PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox