Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress demands Rajnath Singh's response in Parliament on VK Singh's statement

The Congress party on Wednesday demanded a statement from the government on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LAC) in the wake of standoff with China. Read More

‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned people that bringing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power would ‘encourage’ riots in the state, vowing that till the time she’s alive, she won’t allow the BJP in the state. Read More

Honda H’ness CB350 hits 10,000 sales mark in three months since launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday announced that its H’ness CB350 has hit 10,000 sales mark since the motorcycle was first launched here in October of 2020. Read More

Nokia 5.4 First Impressions: A decent start

HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.4 along with the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India today. Read More

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli slips to fifth spot, Joe Root jumps to third after Chennai double ton

Indian captain Virat Kohli has slipped to No. 5 in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, released on Wednesday. Read More

Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae

Move over takeaways or binge eating deep fried or sugar-laden Chinese food with your partner this Valentine Week and give health a chance with Air Fryer Orange Chicken. Read More

45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed

Braving cold and ice, people are flocking to the Almaty region in Kazakhstan. Read More

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

The quote reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one." Read More

‘4 to 5 big boys own all assets’: Congress accuses BJP of crony capitalism

Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on the Modi government during the discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha. Watch