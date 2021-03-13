IND USA
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states says health minister Harsh Vardhan and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states, isn’t time to be negligent: Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday people must follow social distancing norms and wear masks as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in several parts of the country reflected a spike in recent days. Read more

DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections and promised to reduce fuel prices, bring in legislation to abolish medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide 75% reservation in jobs for natives among other sops. Read more

‘Mamata offered to be exchanged for hostages’: Yashwant Sinha on IC 814 crisis

Soon after Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, he claimed that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘offered to be taken hostage in exchange for other passengers’ of an Indian Airlines flight hijacked in 1999. Read more

DGCA reads riot act to flyers violating Covid protocol, warns of de-boarding

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (GCA) has warned passengers who do not wear masks properly inside an aircraft even after repeated warnings would be de-boarded. Read more

'What was the reason India lost': Irfan Pathan highlights 'the difference' between England and Team India

Team India were completely outplayed by England in the first T20 international at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. After being asked to bat first, Indian batsmen were under-par as England bowlers tightened the noose around them. If Shreyas Iyer had not hit a half-century then India's total would not have even reached 100. Read more

Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love

The fashion designer behind the eponymous brand, Masaba Gupta has always been very unapologetic about who she is and where she comes from, and has always been a vocal advocate of self love and acceptance. Read more

Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos, daughter Rhea wants her jacket back

Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 last year, seems immune to the process of ageing. He invited offers from jeans brands looking for a model, as he shared two pictures of himself, taken over three decades apart. Read more

‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people

If you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then you’re probably aware of the various kinds of posts he often shares. From funny posts that make people giggle to motivating ones that turn into life lessons, he shares wonderful tweets. His recent post is no different. It is a video of a flip book. Read more

Watch| 'Tipping point to join TMC was attack on Mamata in Nandigram': Yashwant Sinha


Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
india news

'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus.
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
india news

India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
India’s total active caseload stands at 202,022, which is 1.78% of the total positive cases, the health ministry said.
The guidelines have been prepared in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
india news

Jal Shakti Ministry launches famework for water quality testing, monitoring

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • The guidelines specify work to be done in terms of surveillance and monitoring at the state, district, block/tehsil and village levels.
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states says Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu also said while free writing and expression are allowed in a democracy, they "shouldn't cause disaffection in society".
india news

Don't do or say anything that could damage India's image: Naidu to RS members

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Stressing that the mantra for democracy is "discuss, debate and decide", he said let the government propose, the opposition oppose and the House dispose as there is no other way out.
A Virtual Bilateral Summit was held in September last year between PM Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi reiterates Sri Lanka's importance to India's Neighbourhood First policy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.
Supporters celebrate as DMK President MK Stalin releases the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

DMK announces 12 out of 13 candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections

ANI, Puducherry
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The candidate for the Bagur constituency will be announced later.
The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.(HT File Photo)
india news

UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls

PTI, Kottayam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hands over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore to family members of Rakesh Jain.(PTI)
india news

Delhi CM gives 1 crore compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met the mother, wife and children of Rakesh Jain, who was working at the Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.
The farmers said JJP had not backed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. In picture - Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra earlier in February.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during event organised by JJP

PTI, Kurukshetra, Haryana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:41 PM IST
A large police contingent was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The doors of the Circuit House, a state government building, were locked to prevent the farmers from entering its premises, officials said.
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala(ANI)
india news

2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India."
Covid-19 protocol requires passengers to wear masks all time during air travel and at the airports.(Bloomberg)
india news

DGCA reads riot act to flyers violating Covid protocol, warns of de-boarding

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • The DGCA said it has been noticed that many passengers are casual about Covid-19 protocol and do not wear masks properly.
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."(ANI)
india news

BJP's CEC meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Sources said that the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam today.
The assistant police inspector reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill around 11.30 am, police said.. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Ambani bomb scare probe: Sachin Waze appears before NIA in Mumbai

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The probe agency wants information from Waze in connection with the case, which is why he is at the NIA office, the police official said.
