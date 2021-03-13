News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states says health minister Harsh Vardhan and all the latest news
Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states, isn’t time to be negligent: Harsh Vardhan
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday people must follow social distancing norms and wear masks as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in several parts of the country reflected a spike in recent days. Read more
DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu’s opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections and promised to reduce fuel prices, bring in legislation to abolish medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide 75% reservation in jobs for natives among other sops. Read more
‘Mamata offered to be exchanged for hostages’: Yashwant Sinha on IC 814 crisis
Soon after Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, he claimed that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘offered to be taken hostage in exchange for other passengers’ of an Indian Airlines flight hijacked in 1999. Read more
DGCA reads riot act to flyers violating Covid protocol, warns of de-boarding
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (GCA) has warned passengers who do not wear masks properly inside an aircraft even after repeated warnings would be de-boarded. Read more
'What was the reason India lost': Irfan Pathan highlights 'the difference' between England and Team India
Team India were completely outplayed by England in the first T20 international at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. After being asked to bat first, Indian batsmen were under-par as England bowlers tightened the noose around them. If Shreyas Iyer had not hit a half-century then India's total would not have even reached 100. Read more
Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
The fashion designer behind the eponymous brand, Masaba Gupta has always been very unapologetic about who she is and where she comes from, and has always been a vocal advocate of self love and acceptance. Read more
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos, daughter Rhea wants her jacket back
Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 last year, seems immune to the process of ageing. He invited offers from jeans brands looking for a model, as he shared two pictures of himself, taken over three decades apart. Read more
‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people
If you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then you’re probably aware of the various kinds of posts he often shares. From funny posts that make people giggle to motivating ones that turn into life lessons, he shares wonderful tweets. His recent post is no different. It is a video of a flip book. Read more
Watch| 'Tipping point to join TMC was attack on Mamata in Nandigram': Yashwant Sinha
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM
- Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread
India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases
Jal Shakti Ministry launches famework for water quality testing, monitoring
- The guidelines specify work to be done in terms of surveillance and monitoring at the state, district, block/tehsil and village levels.
Don't do or say anything that could damage India's image: Naidu to RS members
PM Modi reiterates Sri Lanka's importance to India's Neighbourhood First policy
- Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.
DMK announces 12 out of 13 candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections
UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls
Delhi CM gives ₹1 crore compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'
Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during event organised by JJP
2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura
- Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India."
DGCA reads riot act to flyers violating Covid protocol, warns of de-boarding
- The DGCA said it has been noticed that many passengers are casual about Covid-19 protocol and do not wear masks properly.
BJP's CEC meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls
Ambani bomb scare probe: Sachin Waze appears before NIA in Mumbai
