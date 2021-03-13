IND USA
Masaba Gupta as a Sabyasachi bride(Instagram)
fashion

Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love

In another video from the shoot, Masaba Gupta can be seen flaunting her very real looking skin with slight scars on her cheeks, posting the video, the designer wrote, "Your scars will show you the way. Mine have shown me the way."
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:59 PM IST

The fashion designer behind the eponymous brand, Masaba Gupta has always been very unapologetic about who she is and where she comes from, and has always been a vocal advocate of self love and acceptance. The designer has recently been in the limelight after playing muse for Bollywood's favourite bridal wear designer, Sabyasachi Mukherji, for whom she turned into a bride for the cover of a magazine. The 32-year-old designer has been sharing several glimpses from her stunning shoot at RAAS Devigarh in Sabyasachi's stunning bridal pieces, and recently also took to her social media feed to preach some self love to her followers urging them to always be confident in their own skin no matter where they come from. And legions of followers, including celebrity friends, couldn't help but laud the Masaba Masaba lead for her pearls of wisdom. Masaba shared in one post, “What if I told you that no matter where you come from, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, amazing things will happen to you. But you must keep your chin up. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up,” she said.


Masabas Instagram story
Masabas Instagram story


She also took to her Instagram stories to thank her make-up artist for the Sabyasachi shoot, Elton J Fernandez, for making her look like herself and not whitewashing her. She shared, “An appreciation post for Elton J Fernandez who did my make-up for this shoot. Thank you. I’m mostly scared of makeup artists outside of those I work with – because I’m very particular about looking like myself and not being whitewashed. I’m arrogant and unapologetic about my brown skin shining in its glory and I’m so glad you feel the same way.”

In another video from the shoot, Masaba can be seen flaunting her very real looking skin with slight scars on her cheeks, posting the video, Masaba wrote, "Your scars will show you the way. Mine have shown me the way."


In another post, Masaba opened up about her diverse ethnic background, sharing that she never has an answer when people try to put her in a box, “When I am asked who I am or who I want to be. I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?”

