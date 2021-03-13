Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
The fashion designer behind the eponymous brand, Masaba Gupta has always been very unapologetic about who she is and where she comes from, and has always been a vocal advocate of self love and acceptance. The designer has recently been in the limelight after playing muse for Bollywood's favourite bridal wear designer, Sabyasachi Mukherji, for whom she turned into a bride for the cover of a magazine. The 32-year-old designer has been sharing several glimpses from her stunning shoot at RAAS Devigarh in Sabyasachi's stunning bridal pieces, and recently also took to her social media feed to preach some self love to her followers urging them to always be confident in their own skin no matter where they come from. And legions of followers, including celebrity friends, couldn't help but laud the Masaba Masaba lead for her pearls of wisdom. Masaba shared in one post, “What if I told you that no matter where you come from, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, amazing things will happen to you. But you must keep your chin up. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up,” she said.
She also took to her Instagram stories to thank her make-up artist for the Sabyasachi shoot, Elton J Fernandez, for making her look like herself and not whitewashing her. She shared, “An appreciation post for Elton J Fernandez who did my make-up for this shoot. Thank you. I’m mostly scared of makeup artists outside of those I work with – because I’m very particular about looking like myself and not being whitewashed. I’m arrogant and unapologetic about my brown skin shining in its glory and I’m so glad you feel the same way.”
In another video from the shoot, Masaba can be seen flaunting her very real looking skin with slight scars on her cheeks, posting the video, Masaba wrote, "Your scars will show you the way. Mine have shown me the way."
In another post, Masaba opened up about her diverse ethnic background, sharing that she never has an answer when people try to put her in a box, “When I am asked who I am or who I want to be. I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot
- Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth ₹20k
- For a recent shoot, Miss World Manushi Chhillar showed us the correct way to add a quirky vibe to athleiusre. The actor wore a stunning latex bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted pyjama style pants and we are a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
- For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future of bespoke tailoring post pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth ₹20k
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
- Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth ₹2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics
- For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a beautiful bright red co-ord set that was everything modern with hints of classic touches. She also showed us the right way to do minimal accessories with this look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh show ways to nail airport looks
- Airports are no less than red carpet events where celebrities are often snapped, that is why they have to always be on their A-game and serve stunning airport looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi and everyone's favourite couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh showed us two separate ways to nail airport fashion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox