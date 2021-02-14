News updates from HT: Death toll rises to 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan tunnel and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Death toll rises to 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan tunnel
One more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the toll in the flood disaster to 41. Thirty eight bodies were recovered in the past week. Read more
Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case
The Delhi Police's cyber crime unit on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from her house in North Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading the 'toolkit' related to the country-wide farmers' protest against the three farm laws on social media. Read more
Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada
After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coronavirus disease (covid-19) vaccine, India has in principle approved supply of half-a-million doses of Covishield vaccine for Canada in February. Read more
'He read the situation so well,' Gavaskar lauds Pant's 'smart' fifty in Chennai
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Rishabh Pant's 'smart' innings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Chennai against England. India were losing wickets on a difficult surface, but Pant started going after spinners Moeen Ali and Joe Root, hitting them for boundaries to quickly score his half century. Read more
Shanaya Kapoor in red mini dress is date night outfit goals, don't you agree?
Red is the colour of love and that is what Shanaya Kapoor is channelling this Valentine's Day. If you are also searching for the perfect Valentine's Day dress inspiration, you are in the right space. Read more
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface
Amid rumours of Dia Mirza's wedding with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan, has welcomed her into the family. Read more
Watch: Poem attack on BJP, celebs & farmers, Cong tussle: Kapil Sibal on The Interview
Who is the Congress’ Prime Ministerial candidate? Has Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver? Why is the Congress demanding a probe into tweets by Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar? Or collecting money for the Ram Temple? There is this and much more in THE INTERVIEW: HT’s talk show: This week it is lawyer, poet and politician Kapil Sibal with logic and verse on the show. Watch here
Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia
Salute to Ghulam Nabi Azad underlined PM Modi’s personal ties with rivals
- Leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties have many stories to show that the Prime Minister has maintained personal rapport with leaders cutting across political boundaries.
'Arjun tank will showcase India united spirit': PM Modi at Chennai event
Chhattisgarh: Maoists ‘threaten' scribes, activists for alleged corporate links
- The note named former BBC journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, journalists Ganesh Mishra and Leeladhar Rathi, anti-Maoists campaigners Farukh Ali and P Vijay as ‘corporate and government agents
Over 100 liquor bottles sent via courier seized in 'dry' Gujarat
Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case
- A senior Delhi police officer, who wished not to be named, said Ravi was picked up for questioning related to her role in spreading the toolkit.
Sushma Swaraj Birth anniversary: 'Happy birthday Ma', tweets daughter Bansuri
Commercial vehicle operators threaten to go on hunger strike in Meghalaya
Arunachal honours Major Ralengnao Khathing who brought Tawang under Indian rule
- Khathing, who was more popular as Bob, is relatively an unknown figure for most of India and even parts of Arunachal Pradesh. But people in Tawang still remember him with respect for establishing Indian control over the area when the threat of China loomed.
PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai
- It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions.
Uttarakhand: 1 more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 41
Omar Abdullah claims he is under house arrest in ‘new model of democracy’
- The police did not refer to house arrest but said movements of VIPs have been discouraged in view of the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
Highlights| Tamil Nadu made Arjun tank will be used on northern border
Assam: Artisans hope for better business in Saraswati Puja amid ongoing pandemic
