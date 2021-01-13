News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' and all the latest news
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, to deteriorate further this week: IMD
The air quality in Delhi took a turn for the worse on Wednesday as the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reached 340, in the “very poor” zone. Read more
Singhu, Tikri, other key Delhi borders remain closed as farmers’ protest continues
Vehicular movement between Delhi and its two neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remains disrupted as six borders connecting Haryana with Delhi are still completely closed. Read more
Mumbai: BMC gets first lot of 139,500 doses of Covid vaccine from Pune
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received its first lot of 139,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SIII) on Wednesday morning at around 5.30am. Read more
NASA targets final test of ‘world’s most powerful rocket’ on January 17
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is looking to carry out the eighth and final test in its “Green Run” test series on January 17, the space agency has said on its official website. Read more
India vs Australia: 'Sending Rishabh Pant up was a masterstroke,' Ponting hails Rahane's 'proactive captain'
When India stepped out to bat on Day 5 of the Sydney Test, the situation was precarious. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were in the middle and India had 8 wickets in hand. Read more
Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her
The photos featured Aishwarya and Abhishek at the film's premiere in New York. Aishwarya was seen in a blue saree, looking adoringly at Abhishek while he spoke to the press. Read more
Farmers react to SC staying farm law implementation, say ‘won’t stop protest’
Farmers said that they will continue protesting after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of Centre’s three farm laws and said that it is forming a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between Centre and farmers. Watch
'Muslims don't trust scientists': Sangeet Som on objections to Covid-19 vaccine
SC orders States/UTs to take decision on opening of Anganwadi centres by Jan 31
Explained: What is the cost of Covishield and Covaxin?
'For farmers' security': PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years
Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from January 18
Chennai Airport gearing up for makeover, project worth ₹2,467 cr underway
India's active Covid-19 caseload decline further to 2.14 lakh cases
Government plans to boost robotics, manufacturing, export of drones
Deadline to ban diesel autos in Patna, townships extended to September 30
BSF detects trans-border tunnel in Kathua district of J&K
Resort comes up in animal corridor near Assam’s Kaziranga in violation of SC order
Death count climbs to 20 in Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy
Shripad Naik taken off ventilator, shifted to high flow nasal oxygen
NGT raps govt over delay in report on import of hazardous waste
23,500 doses of Covishield vaccine arrive in Goa
