News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' and all the latest news

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, to deteriorate further this week: IMD

The air quality in Delhi took a turn for the worse on Wednesday as the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reached 340, in the “very poor” zone. Read more

Singhu, Tikri, other key Delhi borders remain closed as farmers’ protest continues

Vehicular movement between Delhi and its two neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remains disrupted as six borders connecting Haryana with Delhi are still completely closed. Read more

Mumbai: BMC gets first lot of 139,500 doses of Covid vaccine from Pune

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received its first lot of 139,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SIII) on Wednesday morning at around 5.30am. Read more

NASA targets final test of ‘world’s most powerful rocket’ on January 17

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is looking to carry out the eighth and final test in its “Green Run” test series on January 17, the space agency has said on its official website. Read more

India vs Australia: 'Sending Rishabh Pant up was a masterstroke,' Ponting hails Rahane's 'proactive captain'

When India stepped out to bat on Day 5 of the Sydney Test, the situation was precarious. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were in the middle and India had 8 wickets in hand. Read more

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

The photos featured Aishwarya and Abhishek at the film's premiere in New York. Aishwarya was seen in a blue saree, looking adoringly at Abhishek while he spoke to the press. Read more

Farmers react to SC staying farm law implementation, say ‘won’t stop protest’

Farmers said that they will continue protesting after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of Centre’s three farm laws and said that it is forming a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between Centre and farmers. Watch