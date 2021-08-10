News updates from HT: Delta variant of Covid-19 detected in 80% samples in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Covid-19: Delta variant detected in 80% samples sent for genome sequencing

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday the Delta variant of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has been detected in at least 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital. Read more.

India to evacuate officials and nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan

India on Tuesday began evacuating its diplomats and nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan following reports of the advance of Taliban fighters amid a violent assault by the group on key cities and urban centres. Read more.

At least 1,000 vehicles entered Mizoram from Assam since blockade lifted

Within 60 hours of lifting of the unofficial economic blockade on Assam side of the state border on Saturday night, more than a thousand vehicles have moved towards Mizoram safely as the situation normalises. Read more.

Tejpal’s acquittal left ‘impression on victims of sexual violence’: Goa govt

Former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal of rape and sexual assault charges has left an “inevitable impression on all victims of sexual violence” and has “a deterrent effect among those who are potential victims”, additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the Bombay high court at Goa on Tuesday. Read more.

Army unfurls 100-ft-high national flag in Gulmarg

The army on Tuesday installed a 100-feet-tall national flag in Gulmarg as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Read more.

Greta Thunberg on Vogue Scandinavia’s cover: Countless exploited for fashion

All of 18, Greta Thunberg catapulted to global recognition at a very young age all thanks to her passion for climate activism, consequent Nobel Prize nominations (three of them), her sharp tongue, online sparring with former President of the United States Donald Trump and a no nonsense attitude despite her young age. Now, the climate activist can add another feather to her cap, that of Vogue cover girl, something one may have never thought would be possible or even an aspiration for Greta. Read more.

'That's one of the things he did exceptionally well': Gower lauds Rahul, explains reason behind success in 1st Test

KL Rahul's impressive comeback into India's Test side, after a gap of nearly two years, has got everyone talking and the opener has been receiving heavy praise from experts and fellow cricketers. The latest person to praise KL Rahul is former England captain David Gower. Read more.

Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre for Anupam Shyam but stopped picking calls later, claims brother

Anurag Shyam, brother of late actor Anupam Shyam, says that actor Aamir Khan had given them an assurance of a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, but stopped picking their phone calls after some time. He also said that Anupam was upset with the news that his show would soon be pulled off air. Read more.