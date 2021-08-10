Greta Thunberg on Vogue Scandinavia’s cover: Countless exploited for fashion

All of 18, Greta Thunberg catapulted to global recognition at a very young age all thanks to her passion for climate activism, consequent Nobel Prize nominations (three of them), her sharp tongue, online sparring with former President of the United States Donald Trump and a no nonsense attitude despite her young age. Now, the climate activist can add another feather to her cap, that of Vogue cover girl, something one may have never thought would be possible or even an aspiration for Greta.

Sharing the Vogue cover in which she can be seen caressing a horse as she sits in a picturesque setup, Greta wrote how she had been interviewed for the debut issue of Vogue Scandinavia, "The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables."

ALSO READ | Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai reveals her many sides as Vogue's cover star

She went on in the caption, "Many are making it look as if the fashion industry are starting to take responsibility, by spending fantasy amounts on campaigns where they portray themselves as ”sustainable”, ”ethical”, ”green”, ”climate neutral” and ”fair”. But let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure green washing. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ”sustainably” as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change."





Vogue Scandinavia shared a post that had Greta wearing an off white sweater with mutlicolour thread knitting over it that read, "It’s easy to forget that Greta Thunberg is only just finishing her first year of gymnasium (high school). So what is next for this young woman who has already been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three years in a row?"





It also quoted Greta as having said, “The ideal thing would be to just return to school and finish education and not have to worry about the climate. But as long as there is a need for activists I will probably be an activist.”





In another quote Greta shared all the absurd things that are said about her, sharing, “I can’t keep track. There must be at least one new conspiracy theory about me every day. One second I’m an American spy, the next second I’m a Russian agent and then I’m a Communist, then an extreme capitalist. One second I’m controlled by my parents, I can’t think for myself; the next second I’m an evil manipulative little child. These theories don’t match, and that’s also the fun of it."

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter