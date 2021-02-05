News updates from HT: ‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’ says Cong in Rajya Sabha and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
The three central farm laws were once again the topic of discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, as Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma held the Centre responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen.’ Read More
Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border
Taking a serious view of a petition alleging illegal mining near the Indo-Pak international border presented a major security risk to the country, the Rajasthan high court has sought response from the Central and state governments. Read More
Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly passing objectionably remarks about Hindu deities during a show, on a petition challenging the rejection of his bail by Madhya Pradesh High Court. Read More
UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour
The Uttar Pradesh police have booked relatives of a 32-year-old farmer for draping his body in the tricolour before his last rites in the state’s Pilibhit district on Thursday. Read More
NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?
If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA will leave you very happy. Read More
'Would've picked him any day': Gautam Gambhir 'massively surprised' at India's selection of Nadeem over Kuldeep
India’s decision to play Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test against England in Chennai was a bit ‘unfortunate’ and ‘surprising’ for former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Read More
Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?
A saree is one of those attires that fit the dress code of every occasion. Be it a traditional Indian event or a red carpet glamorous night. Read More
Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest: 'You should be in next Rihanna video'
Actor Abhay Deol has voiced his praise for actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. Read More
Overground JeM worker arrested in Delhi upon deportation from Qatar
Anyone speaking truth dubbed as traitor, anti-national: Shiv Sena
Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit
- Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws
Rajiv Gandhi case: DMK slams AIADMK for delay in decision on convict’s plea
News updates from HT: Farmers forced to fight for justice, says Congress
January was unusually warm for entire country except NW India
Govt is ready to make changes in farm laws, but doesn’t mean… : Tomar
- It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
DRDE develop standard for Nuclear, Biological & chemical war protective clothing
- India became the 4th country to have a national standard for Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) permeable protective clothing, said DRDE officials.
Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India
Farmers' protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe
97% healthcare workers satisfied with Covid vaccination process: Govt survey
Another suit seeks transfer of Idgah Masjid land to Mathura’s Krishna temple
