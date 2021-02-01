News updates from HT: FM announces production linked incentive schemes for 13 sectors and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FM announces production linked incentive schemes for 13 sectors

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget on February 1, she announced that the government aims to spend ₹1.97 lakh crore on various PLI schemes over the next 5 years, starting from this fiscal. This will be an addition to the ₹40,951 crore announced for the PLI for electronic manufacturing schemes. Read more

Sitting at your door: Ex-ally scoffs at PM's phone call away offer to farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal, the erstwhile partner in the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, walked out of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget presentation in Parliament over the farm laws impasse. Read more

FM Sitharaman provides ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Budget 2021-22

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Union Budget 2021-22. "Government to provide ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22; I am committed to providing more funds if required," she said. Read more

Trump finds new defence lawyers for Senate impeachment trial

Former US president Donald Trump has announced new lawyers to defend him in the impeachment trial set to start on February 9, in place of those who left abruptly over the weekend. Read more

‘He demanded absolute professionalism’: Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy

In 2020, questions regarding Virat Kohli’s captaincy have surfaced. India lost the Test series to New Zealand at the start of the year, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s failed to reach the IPL finals and then India lost the first Test to Australia before Kohli went on his paternity leave. Read more

Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

Days after welcoming her first child with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has shared the first photo of the little one on Instagram. She also revealed the name of her daughter--Vamika. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress

As Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan turned up at former actor Amrita Arora’s house to ring in her birthday, fashionistas undivided attention were fixed on the divas’ jaw-dropping ensembles. Putting their best fashion feet forward, the BFFs set the Internet on fire as they got together for a party on Sunday evening. Read more

Watch: Anupria Goenka: Web is far more talent hungry and it's not just based on stardom

Bollywood actor Anupria Goenka speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about her stint on the erb vis-a-vis films. With three web series that released last year - Asur, Aashram and Criminal Justice season 2 - Anupria had a great 2020 and she says, "It's easier to get meatier parts on the web because there's so much content being made and makers are always looking out for actors." Watch here