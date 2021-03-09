News updates from HT: Free Covid-19 vaccine in govt facilities, says Sisodia in Delhi Budget and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all in govt facilities: Sisodia in Delhi Budget 2021
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will continue to be available free of cost for people in government hospitals. Read more
DRDO develops AIP technology, Indian subs to be more silent and lethal
A day before INS Karanj attack submarine is inducted into Indian Navy, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) conducted the final development test of Air Independent Propulsion. Read more
Ministries to highlight CVC role while approaching UPSC to discipline officers
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all Union ministries and departments to highlight its role while approaching Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to seek advice on the quantum of penalty in disciplinary proceedings. Read more
Delhi Govt to provide scrapping incentives under Delhi EV Policy: Nitin Gadkari
Scrapping incentives, including up to ₹7,500 per vehicle for auto and light commercial vehicle, is being provided by the Delhi Government under Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, Parliament was informed on Monday. Read more
'Get rid of excuses': India coach Ravi Shastri reveals what captain Virat Kohli wanted from his team
India head coach Ravi Shastri has produced the goods for Team India in terms of results since he took over the reins from Anil Kumble. Shastri has the best record amongst all Team India head coaches, and under his reign, India recently won the Test series against Australia and England, despite going 1-0 down early on in the series. Read more
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, mom Neetu Kapoor assures fans 'he is on medication and recovering well'
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor has confirmed. Neetu wrote in an Instagram post that Ranbir is on medication and recovering well. Read more
'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh and also the younger brother to budding starlet Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated his twentieth birthday in Mumbai, and the who's who of Bollywood were in attendance. Read more
Oprah says Queen, Prince Philip didn't discuss Archie's 'dark skin' as Twitter's search for the 'racist royal' narrows
After her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a storm online, Oprah Winfrey has spoken about what Harry later revealed to her about the discussion on his son Archie's 'dark skin' with the royal family. Harry has a few clarifications to make. Read more
Mom’s emotional reaction to daughter getting a scholarship is beyond wholesome
A video of a mother’s wholesome reaction to her daughter getting her first collage acceptance letter and a scholarship has now left people grinning ear to ear. There is a possibility that the video will leave you happy too. Read more
Watch: ‘Cong polarised Assam's poll environment by aligning with AIUDF’: Himanta
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
