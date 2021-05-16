News updates from HT: Fuel prices rise for fifth time this week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol, diesel prices rise again

In national capital Delhi, the increase of 24 paise took the petrol price to ₹92.58 per litre; diesel is retailing at ₹83.22 per litre after recording a jump of 27 paise. Read more

Gujarat Covid-19 deaths underreported: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the BJP-led Gujarat government, of underreporting Covid-19 deaths in the state, calling it a “grave misdeed." Read more

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza: Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "dismayed" by civilian casualties in Gaza and "deeply disturbed" by Israel's strike on a building of media outlets. Read more

'He did not change a single Indian player': Aakash Chopra lauds MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2021

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised MS Dhoni for his decision to back his CSK players, and stick with them despite difficult starts. Read more

Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

Actor Salman Khan has expressed his disappointment at a certain section of fans that watched his new film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, illegally. Read more

Madhuri Dixit in rose pink sharara and cape set looks mesmerising on birthday

Madhuri Dixit dressed up in a delicate rose pink sharara and cape set on her birthday. The actor turned 54 years old on May 15. Read more