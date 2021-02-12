News updates from HT: Govt says over 7.76 million vaccinated, 33 hospitalised and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt says over 7.76 million vaccinated, 33 hospitalised

More than 7.76 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including 58.9% of targeted healthcare workers, since the launch of the country’s inoculation drive on January 26, the government said on Friday. Read more

‘Very important business’: BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha and asked them to be present in the House throughout the day from 10am on Saturday, requesting their support for the government’s stand on “very important legislative business” which is scheduled to be taken up. Read more

8 killed as bus plunges into valley near Araku in Andhra Pradesh

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a valley on the Araku ghat road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Friday evening. Read more

'Unbelievable' tornado tears through Turkey injuring 16

A tornado ripped through a port area in Turkey's western coastal province of Izmir overnight, flinging vehicles into the air, damaging buildings, toppling a crane and leaving 16 people injured, Turkish officials said on Friday. Read more

Batting big: The key to Test success in India

Batting big, if possible once, has been the key to India’s sustained success at home that has seen them win 19 out of 25 Tests in the last five years. Out of those 19 wins, India batted first in 11 matches, scoring 450 and above on eight occasions. Read more

Nokia 3.4, Power Earbuds Lite go on pre-booking in India

HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.4 alongside the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India earlier this week. Now, just two days later the company has announced that its newly launched Nokia 3.4 smartphone and the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are available in India for pre-booking via Nokia.com/phones starting today. Read more

Randhir Kapoor on brother Rajiv Kapoor's death: 'He had no medical history, I am left alone now'

Randhir Kapoor has said that his brother, Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday, had no prior medical condition. Randhir expressed his grief at having lost several family members in quick succession. Read more

Valentine's Week 2021: Quotable quotes to share with your partner this Kiss Day

During Valentine's Week, several special days lead up to the main event, Valentine's Day, starting with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and finally Kiss Day is celebrated on the day before, marking the end of Valentine's Week. Read more

Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole

If you are a regular user of social media, you may be aware of the various posts that NASA shares. The tweets educate people about what goes on in outer space. Read more

Watch: ‘Repeal farm laws, then talk to farmers’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government and accused it of trying to steal jobs from 40% of India’s population with the implementation of the farm laws. Watch here