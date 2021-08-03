News updates from HT: Heavy rains to continue in central, northwest India till Aug 6 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Widespread, heavy rain to continue over central, NW India till August 6

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over parts of central and northwest India for the next 3-4 days, according to India Meteorological Department. There is a well marked low pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and its adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh which is likely to move westwards gradually during the next three days.

Shops to operate on all days till 10pm from today in Maharashtra

From Tuesday, all essential and non-essential shops can stay open till 10pm everyday in Mumbai on, while restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity till 4pm in the city, the civic body said.

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat through video conferencing.

Afghan forces fight Taliban in Lashkargah, clashes intensify in Herat

Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

3.2 million salaried people became jobless in July

At least 3.2 million salaried people lost their jobs in July despite the ebbing of the pandemic's second wave and improved economic activity underscoring structural weakness in core sectors.

Arjun Kapoor credits Janhvi, Khushi for evolved relationship with Boney Kapoor: 'We've confronted many of our demons'

Arjun Kapoor has said that had it not been for his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, he would have 'resented many things' and might have not reconnected with his father, producer Boney Kapoor in the way he presently does.

'They convert broken road into highway for the Ferraris': Gavaskar picks India's opening pair for first England Test

KL Rahul is at peace with himself. The soft-spoken batsman is one of those rare cricketers who is fighting a constant, sometimes fierce battle with his inner self. The strive for excellence, the sheer zeal of outdoing his own self, has at times left Rahul drained out.

Nora Fatehi in pink sequin saree and bralette will make your heart skip a beat

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi may have made a name for herself in the film industry with her swoon-worthy dance moves. However, one cannot ignore her sartorial journey also.




