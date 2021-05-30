Home / India News / News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard aids firefighting operations onboard MV X-Press Pearl and all the latest news
smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the eleventh consecutive day as vessels try to douse off the fire, in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, in Colombo.(AFP)
smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the eleventh consecutive day as vessels try to douse off the fire, in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, in Colombo.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard aids firefighting operations onboard MV X-Press Pearl and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MV X-Press Pearl fire considerably reduced, no oil spill detected: Coast Guard

The MV X-Press Pearl has been burning for 11 days in a row off the coast of Colombo. Read more here.

Monsoon onset delayed, expected to hit Kerala on June 3: IMD

Monsoon is likely to hit India’s southwestern coast around June 3 instead of the regular onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more here.

Sunidhi Chauhan reveals why she is no longer a judge on Indian Idol, says she was told to praise contestants

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is the latest celebrity to speak on the recent Indian Idol 12 controversy that began with singer Amit Kumar's visit to the show. Amit and Sunidhi have both claimed they were asked to praise contestants. Read more here.

'Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us': Shami says India pacers have forced oppositions to 'think otherwise'

Mohammad Shami says India's fast bowling contingent has not only forced teams around the world to take notice, but also pushed the oppositions to think twice before preparing pitches to host the Indian team. Read more here.

Amrita Rao jumps on the ‘jal’ wagon with hilarious clip after memes go viral

The clip shared by Rao on Twitter shows her holding a steel glass. As the video goes on, she offers the water with the dialogue ‘Jal lenge?’ (Would you like some water?) and then exits the frame only to come back with a funny surprise. Read more here.

Watch: Why ambulance driver left van, rode cycle to get Covid patient in Assam


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marine pollution sri lanka mohammed shami + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.