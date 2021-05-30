News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard aids firefighting operations onboard MV X-Press Pearl and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MV X-Press Pearl fire considerably reduced, no oil spill detected: Coast Guard

The MV X-Press Pearl has been burning for 11 days in a row off the coast of Colombo. Read more here.

Monsoon onset delayed, expected to hit Kerala on June 3: IMD

Monsoon is likely to hit India’s southwestern coast around June 3 instead of the regular onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more here.

Sunidhi Chauhan reveals why she is no longer a judge on Indian Idol, says she was told to praise contestants

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is the latest celebrity to speak on the recent Indian Idol 12 controversy that began with singer Amit Kumar's visit to the show. Amit and Sunidhi have both claimed they were asked to praise contestants. Read more here.

'Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us': Shami says India pacers have forced oppositions to 'think otherwise'

Mohammad Shami says India's fast bowling contingent has not only forced teams around the world to take notice, but also pushed the oppositions to think twice before preparing pitches to host the Indian team. Read more here.

Amrita Rao jumps on the ‘jal’ wagon with hilarious clip after memes go viral

The clip shared by Rao on Twitter shows her holding a steel glass. As the video goes on, she offers the water with the dialogue ‘Jal lenge?’ (Would you like some water?) and then exits the frame only to come back with a funny surprise. Read more here.

Watch: Why ambulance driver left van, rode cycle to get Covid patient in Assam



